Product News

INEOS Styrolution Launches New ASA Grade for Healthcare Industry

Published on 2023-08-22. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Medical   

INEOS Styrolution Launches New ASA Grade for Healthcare Industry INEOS Styrolution announced the introduction of a new ASA “MED” material dedicated to applications in the healthcare industry. It was designed specifically having small medical device housings and casings in mind.

Excellent Mechanical Properties


The new Luran® S MED 797S SPF30 is a member of INEOS Styrolution’s ASA product family Luran® S. Luran® S excels with strong property performance such as chemical resistance, UV resistance, and impact strength. Suitable for injection molding applications, Luran® S offers excellent flowability for easy processing.

Luran® S MED 797S SPF30, available in NR (Natur) and in white (WT000112), builds on these strengths. The product shows excellent chemical resistance against alcohols (e.g., IPA, ethanol, propanol) or alcohol-based disinfectants. It also shows good resistance against quaternary ammonium or glutaral based disinfectants making it a material of choice for clinical environments.

High impact strength specifically at room temperature and at lower temperatures (5°C) contribute to a better protection of devices, e.g., avoiding cracking failures when a device drops to the floor. This particular performance trait makes Luran® S MED 797S SPF30 a compelling alternative to standard ABS materials.

The new Luran® S grade is also available using renewable feedstock, based on a mass balance process certified under ISCC PLUS. Luran® S ECO MED 797S SPF30 BC40 contains 40% renewable content resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of up to 52% compared to fossil based Luran® S.

Bernd Elbert, market development manager at INEOS Styrolution says, “The market segment of small, mobile medical and hospital devices is growing rapidly. The properties of our new Luran® S MED 797S SPF30 make it a very strong contender for device housings and casings in this specific category. I invite every application designer to explore our new product for their next project.

 INEOS Styrolution's Luran® Product Range




Source: INEOS Styrolution
