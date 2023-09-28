OK
Product News

INEOS Styrolution Launches Bio-attributed SMMA for Amercias Region

Published on 2023-09-28. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Cost Efficiency   

INEOS Styrolution Launches Bio-attributed SMMA for the Americas Region INEOS Styrolution announces the introduction of their U.S., domestically produced NAS ECO grade of sustainable polymers. The new grade contains bio-based renewable materials and is now available in the Americas.

Seamless Integration into Current Manufacturing Processes


The addition of NAS ECO into the company’s ECO product portfolio, provides their customers with a growing selection of drop-in solutions for domestically produced, bio-attributed styrenic polymers without costly process changes.

Produced at INEOS Styrolution’s site in Decatur, Alabama, NAS ECO is based on the mass balance ISCC PLUS certified approach. NAS ECO 21, NAS ECO 30, and NAS ECO 90 will carry a “BB70” designation which indicates the percentage of bio-based content to be 70%, and NAS ECO XC will become available with a 50% bio-based content.

INEOS Styrolution vice president Sales Management, Americas, Ricardo Cuetos, says, “We are pleased to offer our customers, U.S. produced, bio-attributed products. Our ECO materials provide customers with a seamless approach for integrating sustainable styrenic solutions into their current manufacturing processes.

NAS ECO materials have identical properties and the same high-quality and performance as their fossil-based NAS counterparts. Thus, enabling a direct replacement for customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve sustainable product goals.

INEOS Styrolution's NAS® Product Range




Source: INEOS Styrolution
