INEOS Styrolution’s Sustainable SMMA Adopted for New Single Use Autoinjectors

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical Cost Efficiency Transparency
Eco-inject, an innovative UK based solution provider for the healthcare industry, announced that they have selected INEOS Styrolution’s sustainable NAS® ECO material for a new generation of single use autoinjectors.
Made Using Renewable Feedstock Based on a Mass Balance Process
The new Eco-inject solution has been specifically designed to meet the needs of a growing healthcare market, combining environmental sustainability with cost reduction. The new autoinjector line offers intuitive usability and versatility at lower cost; reduced plastic waste; and a housing case based on bio-attributed polymers. It is available for 1ml or 2.25ml pre-filled syringes in a single device configuration.
The company has selected INEOS Styrolution’s NAS® ECO 21 BC70
for the housings of the new line.
NAS®
ECO 21 is a styrene acrylic copolymer that is ideally suited for applications demanding a strong, stiff, water-clear plastic resin with excellent thermal stability. NAS®
ECO is made using renewable feedstock, based on a mass balance process
certified under ISCC PLUS. The grade offers properties such as transparency, high surface quality, and low density. The CFR (Carbon Footprint Reduction) of this grade is 93%.
John Palmer-Felgate, industrial designer with a career spanning more than two decades and founder of Eco-inject, says, “At Eco-inject, we focus on solutions that are both economic and ecofriendly. We are striving for sustainability and elegance while also reducing cost of goods. With INEOS Styrolution’s sustainable ECO materials, we can achieve just that. Using bio-based plastics dramatically reduces the carbon footprint of autoinjector devices, allowing them to meet increasingly stringent healthcare sustainability criteria. This will allow consumers to continue to benefit from using these self-administered devices in their own homes
.”
Bernd Elbert, business development manager ECO & Market Development at INEOS Styrolution, adds, “It is exciting to see the healthcare segment embracing our sustainable ECO materials. It is particularly inspiring to work with a company that shares similar values as INEOS Styrolution and is ready to explore new alternatives with a holistic approach addressing user needs and innovative design
.”
INEOS Styrolution's NAS® Product Range
Source: INEOS Styrolution