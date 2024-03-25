INEOS Styrolution to Highlight its Sustainable Styrenics Portfolio at NPE 2024

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
INEOS Styrolution will participate in NPE2024, a plastics trade show in the Americas. The show will be held from May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
INEOS Styrolution experts will be available to discuss innovative and sustainable styrenic solutions tailored for core industries. These include automotive, healthcare, household, electronics, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure.
Made from Recycled Post-consumer Plastic Waste
The company will highlight its developments in plastics circularity and discuss sustainable polymer solutions under their ECO materials portfolio. This is a family of sustainable styrenics materials made from recycled post-consumer plastic waste as well as materials based on renewable feedstock.
Tom Warren, INEOS Styrolution vice president Polymers Business Management, Americas, says "INEOS Styrolution is pleased to be attending NPE2024. We look forward to discussing our ongoing commitment to our customers and the industry by continuing to redefine the possibilities of styrenic materials.
”
Ricardo Cuetos, INEOS Styrolution vice president Sales Management, Americas, says, "We are eager to meet with our customers during NPE. We look forward to highlighting our industry expertise and partnering with customers to combine our high-quality materials with the high-quality designs of our customers diverse applications.
”
Held every three years, NPE brings together the latest innovations in plastics, materials and manufacturing solutions in one place. INEOS Styrolution will be located in building level two, Expo Hall, room W202C of the Orange County Convention Center for the duration of the trade event.
Source: INEOS Styrolution