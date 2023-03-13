Invibio Introduces 3D Printable PEEK Polymer for Medical Implants

TAGS: 3D Printing Medical Cost Efficiency
Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, part of Victrex plc announced the launch of PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM Filament, an implantable PEEK polymer that is optimized for additive manufacturing.
Importantly, the launch of PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM filament by Invibio makes available the trusted implantable-grade PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymer in a form specifically developed for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) additive manufacturing processes.
Expanding Portfolio of Biocompatible Polymers
The new PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM filament expands Invibio’s portfolio of biocompatible polymers, that are already available in forms including powders, granules and rods for processing methods including injection molding.
Additive manufacturing offers a new way to develop parts at speed in a cost-efficient way, and with near-zero wastage. Additive manufacturing methods provide technical advantages, such as the ability to build complex geometries during fabrication and easily integrate several components into one part.
In response to the growing trend for 3D-printed medical devices, the FDA has published technical guidance to medical device designers and manufacturers, and Invibio is able to support device OEMs with navigating regulatory pathways for PEEK-OPTIMA™ additive-manufactured devices.
Custom-made PEEK Medical Devices
The additional format of PEEK-OPTIMA™ also enables hospital facilities to custom-make PEEK devices in-house, at the point of care, with FDM/FFF-compatible machines, which brings numerous advantages to patients and healthcare professionals, particularly in specialties such as CMF, which demand design precision and manufacture at speed.
“Invibio’s new PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM filament has been launched to support medical device manufacturers as they assess the FFF/FDM route of additive manufacturing to help support the next generation of devices for a variety of demanding medical applications, such as CMF devices, spinal and orthopaedic implants
,” says Dr John Devine, Medical Business director at Invibio.
He continues: “We are excited to be able to offer the industry a 3D-printable form of PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymer – a material that has already been implanted into more than 15 million patients worldwide. As 3D printing becomes a realistic option for developing medical devices and implants for a growing number of medical device manufacturers and hospitals, the industry must now select high quality, high-performance biomaterials to enable commercialization of the next generation of medical devices.
”
PEEK-OPTIMA™ LT1 AM filament
is a 1.75mm monofilament and is compatible with high-quality FDM/FFF machines, optimized for 3D printing of medical devices, and is available worldwide, directly from Invibio.
The new PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM Filament will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in Las Vegas, on Invibio Booth #3818 8-11 March 2023.
Invibio's PEEK-OPTIMA™ Portfolio
