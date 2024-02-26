KRAIBURG Launches Range of TPEs for Automotive with at Least 73% Recycled Content

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Rubber Replacement
KRAIBURG TPE has launched a new range of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) products that contain at least 73% recycled content. The new Recycling Content TPE for Automotive series has been designed to fulfil a variety of technical applications.
KRAIBURG TPE is also announces an agreement with Tessi Supply, which will use the grades to produce inlay cases and floor mats.
Supports the Automotive Value Chain in Fulfilling Market Demands
Automotive manufacturers and the wider automotive value chain are increasingly searching for lightweight and sustainable materials to perform crucial functions and applications. This is for a variety of reasons.
Firstly, regulations and laws being passed by governments and regional authorities are tightening up rules on the use of recycled content
in vehicles as they seek to transition to net zero economies and societies. For example, new EU regulation proposals on circular vehicle design and end-of-life vehicle management requirements target a recycled material average of 25% per car, including 6.25% from closed-loop post-consumer recycled (PCR) sources.
Second, there is growing demand and pressure from end users, both in consumer and commercial circles. Significant portions of the general driving public want to do their bit by using environmentally friendly vehicles, while businesses operating commercial fleets have important ESG criteria to fulfil.
KRAIBURG TPE supports the automotive value chain in fulfilling these demands with its portfolio of sustainable TPE materials. The latest release to market is Recycling Content TPE for Automotive. It will replace the current Interior PIR TPE ranges in 2024 and is available to customers in the EMEA region. It is a new innovation targeting the automotive market and its need for sustainable polymer materials. The compound developed by KRAIBURG TPE is a combination of various recycled raw materials that guarantees at least 73% recycled content over a range of hardness ratings (20 to 95 Shore A). Compared to the virgin compound, this represents a 25% reduction in carbon footprint.
Covers the Full Range of Hardness
All recycled raw material components have been carefully researched and developed. They will provide more sustainable gains without sacrificing on performance demanded by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
Because Recycling Content TPE for Automotive covers the full range of hardness, these products can be used to fulfil a variety of automotive applications. Other beneficial properties include a soft touch surface and controlled level of emission and odor, making the range suitable for automotive interiors. Indeed, such is the suitability of the new series, after-sales parts platform Tessi Supply has chosen it to produce inlay cases and floor mats for various car models. The new compounds can fulfill several other automotive interior and exterior as well as powertrain applications. This includes inlays/anti slip mats, cowls, running board mats and air guide elements.
In addition to the new Recycling Content TPE for Automotive, KRAIBURG TPE’s innovations portfolio comprises a series of material solutions specially developed for automotive, consumer electronics, wearables and industry applications. With high PCR and PIR content, KRAIBURG products are compliant with multiple global standards . KRAIBURG TPE also provides customers with product carbon footprint values.
KRAIBURG's TPEs for Automotive
Source: KRAIBURG TPE