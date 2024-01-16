KRAIBURG Introduces Sustainable TPEs for Cutting-edge Mobile Accessories

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics
KRAIBURG TPE introduces the RC/AD1/AP series, which provides an innovative solution to mobile accessories manufacturers. THERMOLAST® R RC/AD1/AP provides a soft-touch surface and a non-sticky feel for cases, covers, grips, buttons, and more to enhance the overall appeal, comfort, and grip of mobile accessories.
Up to 34-50% PIR Content
Mobile accessories consist of a wide product range, including earbuds, pop grips, protective cases, selfie sticks, and tripods. Today's consumers are more willing to spend on the latest technologies to improve their smartphone experiences and personalize their gadgets.
KRAIBURG TPE's RC/AD1/AP series is engineered to provide a variety of advantages to meet the dynamic needs of both customers and mobile accessory manufacturers with:
Sustainability: A hardness-dependent post-industrial recycled content of 34-50% aligns this series with the industry's growing preference for sustainable materials
Versatility: The hardness range between 60-80 Shore A allow manufacturers to cater to diverse functional requirements in their accessory designs
Durability and flexibility: The series’ excellent mechanical properties offer durability, impact resistance, and flexibility in molding for designers to unleash their creativity and create stylish, functional accessories
Compatibility: The series exhibits strong adhesion with polar thermoplastics like ABS, PC, and PC/ABS through the injection molding process
Color options: Given the importance of colors in mobile accessories, the RC/AD1/AP series can be customized in a wide range of appealing colors to suit customer preferences
Safety compliance: The series is compliant with RoHS and REACH SVHC requirements and has undergone rigorous testing, including UL 94HB, ISO10993-5 (Cytotoxicity), and ISO10993-23 (Skin Irritation), ensuring both performance and safety
The RC/AD1/AP series finds ideal applications in mobile cases and covers, tripod grips, pop grips, selfie stick handles, wireless earphone or headset components, and more.
KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® Product Range
