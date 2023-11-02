OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • KRAIBURG Launches a New Series of TPEs for Drinking Water Tubes and Hoses
Product News

KRAIBURG Launches a New Series of TPEs for Drinking Water Tubes and Hoses

Published on 2023-11-02. Edited By : SpecialChem

KRAIBURG Launches a New Series of TPEs for Sanitary and Drinking Water Tubes and HosesKRAIBURG TPE has launched a new series of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for tubes and hoses used in sanitary and drinking water applications.

These innovative products already meet the stricter evaluation criteria for plastics and other organic materials in contact with drinking water established by the German Environment Agency (KTW-BWGL standard), which will become binding for TPEs from March 2025.

The compounds are characterized by easy processability and provide tubes and hoses with extremely smooth surfaces, considerably improved mechanical properties and excellent kink resistance.

Six Hardness Grades Ranging from 70 Shore A to 40 Shore D


With our new THERMOLAST® DW/H2 series, we are supporting customers who supply the market for sanitary and drinking water tubes and hoses in their effort to meet the stricter KTW-BWGL standard. At the same time, we have set a considerably higher standard for the performance of compliant TPE compounds,” says Hartmut Arheidt, market manager industry at KRAIBURG TPE. “The innovative materials technology leads to tubes and hoses that have considerably improved tensile strength, tear resistance and elongation at break as well as excellent kink resistance.”

The unique new THERMOLAST® DW generation replaces the products in the previous DW/H series and is currently available in six hardness grades, ranging from 70 Shore A to 40 Shore D. Easily processable on conventional extrusion lines for polyolefins, the compounds are suitable for efficient manufacturing of cold water and warm water tubes and hoses, providing up to 50% better mechanical properties and good adhesion to PP.

At the same time, the TPE compounds also provide the necessary resistance to the growth of microorganisms in accordance with EN 16421 (formerly DVGW W270) due to their extremely smooth surfaces and have no impact on the odor, taste or clarity of water flowing through the tubes and hoses.

Explore in detail about the characteristic features of building blocks of Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) as well as the processing methods and conditions involved in TPE manufacturing.

Suitable for Shower Tubes, Pressure Hoses and Food Hoses


The THERMOLAST® DW/H2 compounds expand the potential applications for TPEs in this market segment and are particularly suitable for shower tubes, pressure hoses and food hoses as well as for supply tubing in dishwashers and washing machines. They have been developed in close cooperation with customers.

Test reports on compliance with the regulations of the new KTW-BWGL are also available to us,” adds Hartmut Arheidt. “They confirm that the materials are generally suitable. We can gladly provide materials for sampling inspections to customers and prospective customers and partners at any time.

Source: Kraiburg


Spotlight
Clariant snip
Webinar alert! Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Download Clariant and AZL Aachen webinar
Read More
Envalior snip
Explore Envalior’s Novamid® ES110J: Easy molding polyamide
Unleash the power of innovation in injection molding
Read More
Envalior snip
Solve medical device challenges while prioritizing sustainability
Embracing sustainability in the medical device market with Envalior
Read More
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
With remarkable heat and chemical resistance
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top