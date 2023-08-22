KRAIBURG’s TPE Tailored for Asia Pacific Market Ideal for Interdental Brushes

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical Rubber Replacement
KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST® R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series, designed for the Asia Pacific market, is suited for interdental brush and other dental tools application.
Wide Hardness Range of 30-90 Shore A
Using cutting-edge materials such as thermoplastic elastomers (TPE)
from the bristles to the handle ensures that the design and functionality required for interdental brushes are met. The THERMOLAST®
R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series from KRAIBURG TPE offers a wide hardness range of 30-90 Shore A, efficient processing via multi-component injection molding, and good adhesion with PP, among other benefits.
The THERMOLAST®
R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series offers unique combination of features and properties to achieve design and functionality outcomes for interdental brushes, particularly grip, handle, and tip cover applications. The series features 9-35% post-consumer recycled content (hardness-dependent).
THERMOLAST®
R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series allows for the customization of a wide range of surfaces, from soft-touch and smooth or silky feel to high surface friction, depending on the design requirement. The series' exceptional anti-slip feature makes it ideal for applications requiring an ergonomic grip and easy maneuvering.
Conforms with REACH SHVC and RoHS
THERMOLAST®
R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series conforms with REACH SHVC and RoHS, ensuring that the material is free of restricted chemical or hazardous substances, as required by European regulations. The series also meets food contact regulatory criteria including (FDA) CFR21.
THERMOLAST®
R-RC/FC/PCR/AP series enables manufacturers to incorporate value-added features into their products. Furthermore, with precoloration options, the series, which is available in both natural and translucent colors, may be customized in a variety of hues for a vibrant and appealing look of the products.
Source: KRAIBURG