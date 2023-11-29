OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Plastics & Elastomers
Product News

Kraiburg Introduces TPE Series for Smartwatch Straps with Non-sticky Surface

Published on 2023-11-29. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Cost Efficiency    Rubber Replacement   

Contains upto 50% Post-industrial Recycled Content


The THERMOLAST® R RC/AD1/AP series redefines comfort, offering a luxurious and non-sticky surface designed exclusively for smartwatch straps. This ensures an unparalleled level of comfort and sensory delight for wearers.

The versatile TPE compounds allow for limitless design possibilities, enabling the creation of smartwatch straps with unique textures and appearances catered to individual tastes.

In line with KRAIBURG TPE's strong commitment to sustainability, the RC/AD1/AP series boasts up to 50% post-industrial recycled content, contributing to a greener future. It also exhibits exceptional adhesion properties, making it compatible with polar thermoplastics such as ABS, PC, and PC/ABS through injection molding.

Fully Compliant with RoHS and REACH SVHC


As smartwatch straps contact with skin frequently, high-performing and secure materials are needed to ensure the highest level of user safety and comfort. The RC/AD1/AP series has passed thorough testing for UL 94HB, ISO10993-5 (Cytotoxicity), and ISO10993-23 (skin irritation).

Furthermore, the series is fully compliant with RoHS and REACH SVHC requirements, aligning perfectly with global environmental standards, emphasizing responsible production practices.

Given the importance of colors in smartwatch strap design, the RC/AD1/AP series can be customized in a wide range of appealing colors to suit customer preferences.

Kraiburg's THERMOLAST® Product Range




Source: Kraiburg
