KRAIBURG Offers TPEs for Water Dental Floss Devices

TAGS: Medical Rubber Replacement
When it comes to water dental flossing, a reliable grip is essential. KRAIBURG's HC/AP series delivers this with its anti-slip surface, achieved through overmolding TPE compounds. This design ensures that users can maintain a secure hold, even in wet conditions.
Conforms to US FDA, REACH and RoHS Requirements
The HC/AP series assures good compression set properties. These enable manufacturers to craft grips, handles, and buttons with ergonomic precision to provide comfortable user experience during every use. The excellent haptic feedback and soft-touch surface further enhance comfort and easy grip.
Safety is paramount, especially for devices that have close contact with the mouth. The TPE material in this series has been tested in accordance with ISO 10993-5 and GB/T 16886.5 (cytotoxicity), conforms to US FDA CFR 21, Regulation (EU) No 10/2011, and fulfills REACH and RoHS requirements.
Additionally, the THERMOLAST®
H HC/AP series is animal ingredient-free, PVC-free, silicone-free, and latex-free. It can also be sterilized using an autoclave at 121°C or by EtO, ensuring hygiene and safety are never compromised.
Its excellent adhesion with PP and PE through injection molding makes it a flexible choice for various applications.
Furthermore, the HC/AP series offers pre-coloration flexibility to meet specific project needs, providing distinctive aesthetic designs that set it apart from competitors.
KRAIBURG's TPEs for Medical Applications
Source: KRAIBURG