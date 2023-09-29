KRAIBURG to Showcase TPEs for Drinking Water and Hot Water Applications at Fakuma

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
At Fakuma 2023 held from October 17 to 21 at Friedrichshafen Exhibition Center, KRAIBURG TPE will present its TPE product innovations at booth 5303 in hall B5. It will focus on a series of new TPE compounds for sophisticated drinking water and hot water applications. As part of its expanded line of circular products, the manufacturer will also be showcasing several materials that contain high proportions of bio-based and recycled raw materials of up to 80%.
Four Groundbreaking TPE Developments as Highlights at Fakuma
“Product reliability, sustainability and efficiency are the core requirements of our customers in the plastics industry. We are determined to meet these requirements by providing TPE solutions that set new standards with regard to high performance, cost-effective processing and exemplary environmental balance,
” says Oliver Zintner, CEO at KRAIBURG. “Our appearance at this year’s trade fair for plastics processing in Friedrichshafen will therefore focus on trendsetting TPE solutions, which also highlight our industry-leading engineering competence, along with the versatility of our materials technology.
”
KRAIBURG TPE will be showcasing the following four groundbreaking TPE developments as highlights of its appearance at Fakuma 2023:
Source: Kraiburg
THERMOLAST® DW H2, a series of new, plasticizer-free TPE compounds for sanitary and drinking water tubes and hoses that comply with the tightened DTW-BWGL standard (mandatory from March 2025) for organic materials in contact with drinking water. Available in five hardness degrees from 70 Shore A to 40 Shore D, they are suitable for low-cost processing on existing extruder lines for polyolefins, provide good adhesion to PP and ensure smooth surfaces with high resistance to the growth of microorganisms in accordance with DVGW W270. The range of suitable applications includes in particular shower tubes, pressure hoses and food hoses as well as supply tubing in dishwashers and washing machines.
New Hot Water TPEs for hot water applications compliant with the KTW-BWGL standard, which are used in the environment of frequently changing water temperatures, such as seals and showerheads. As first non-cross-linking TPEs in this market segment, they also facilitate processing by their increased flowability and easy ejection. They also feature good adhesion to PP and PE as well as improved compression set at higher temperatures. KRAIBURG TPE expects this innovative materials technology for applications in contact with drinking water to be finally certified by the end of 2023.
Second and third generation bio-based TPEs with a proportion of renewable raw materials of up to 71%, which are not in competition with the production of food or animal feed. The compounds expand KRAIBURG TPE’s existing portfolio of sustainable materials for applications where manufacturers and processing companies are increasingly looking for materials solutions that significantly reduce their carbon footprint.
TPEs with higher proportions of recycled materials of up to 80% from postindustrial and/or post-consumer waste streams. Recycling Content TPEs provide an attractive environmental balance. They can be used universally and excel with high adhesive strength in multicomponent compounds with plastics such as PA, PC/ABS or PP.