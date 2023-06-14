KRAIBURG to Showcase Its Sustainable TPEs at Plastics and Rubber Vietnam 2023

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Rubber Replacement
KRAIBURG TPE will demonstrate sustainable TPEs for consumer and electronics, wearables and industry applications for the Asia Pacific market at Plastics and Rubber Vietnam 2023, to be held from 25-27 July in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Visit KRAIBURG TPE at Booth J01 to learn more about its sustainable TPE solutions developed for the Asia Pacific market.
Sustainable TPEs for Everyday Consumer Applications
KRAIBURG TPE will focus on its sustainable TPE range, such as the THERMOLAST® R, a multi-talented TPE compound with a PCR and PIR content ranging from 9 to 50% for consumer, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.
KRAIBURG TPE’s new THERMOLAST®
R RC/FC/PCR/AP series is a sustainable material solution for everyday consumer applications such as grip surfaces, toothbrushes, razors, grommets, toys, cable clips, household goods, housing seals, and more.
The series of compounds feature excellent mechanical qualities and a post-consumer recycled (PCR) content that ranges from 9 to 38% (hardness-dependent). It offers excellent adhesion to PP; has a hardness range of 30-90 Shore A; and can be processed by injection molding, making it suitable for single component parts.
The RC/FC/PCR/AP series provides good haptics and a low odor. It complies with REACH SVHC and RoHS regulations, as well as (FDA) CFR21 for food-contact safe applications.
The compounds, which are available in natural and translucent colors, provide a range of colorability options for a variety of applications. Pre-coloring is also available in-house.
TPEs for Consumer Electronic Applications
KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST®
R RC/AD1/AP series provides a sustainable material option for consumer electronics applications, including grip and handles, function and design components, and wearable with its post-industrial recycled (PIR) content of 34-50% (hardness-dependent). It has a hardness range of 60-80 Shore A and excellent adhesion to ABS, PC, and PC/ABS.
The series complies with REACH SVHC and RoHS requirements and has been tested for UL 94HB, ISO10993-5 (Cytotoxicity), and ISO10993-23 (Skin Irritation).
The compounds are available in black and natural colors. Pre-coloring is also available in-house.
KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST®
R RC/PCR/AP series, having a PCR ranging from 25 to 48% (depending on hardness), satisfies the requirement for sustainability in industry applications such as grips, function and design elements, connectors, cable clips, grommets, handles, electric and electronic components, and more.
The series offers a hardness range of 50-90 Shore A and outstanding mechanical properties and flowability. It provides a soft touch surface and better adhesion to PP, making it a good choice even for single component parts.
The series, which is available in black, complies with RoHS regulations, ensuring quality and dependability in any suitable application.
KRAIBURG'S THERMOLAST® Product Range
