Product News

KRAIBURG Launches TPEs Exclusively for Automotive Exterior Applications

Published on 2023-09-11. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Sustainability and Bioplastics    Part Design & Manufacturing    Rubber Replacement   

KRAIBURG Launches TPEs Exclusively for Automotive Exterior Applications KRAIBURG TPE, a global manufacturer in thermoplastic elastomer materials and customized solutions, announces the launch of its revolutionary TPE compound series, tailored exclusively for automotive exterior applications.

This groundbreaking series, known as THERMOLAST® R RC/UV/AP, promises to redefine the automotive industry's commitment to sustainability while maintaining top-notch performance.

Incorporating 15-40% Content from PCR Materials


THERMOLAST® R RC/UV/AP stands out with its exceptional adhesion to PP, UV resistance. Available in elegant black color, it is the ideal material solution to meet the demanding needs of Asia Pacific's automotive market.

An essential aspect of this innovative TPE series lies in its commitment to environmental responsibility. By incorporating 15-40% recycled content from post-consumer materials, KRAIBURG TPE has taken a significant step towards minimizing the environmental impact of automotive production. This circular economy approach reflects the company's dedication to sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

With a post-consumer recycled content of 15-40%, this TPE actively contributes to reducing the ecological footprint, embodying sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices. Engineered to withstand challenging outdoor conditions, it boasts exceptional weather resistance, ensuring optimal performance and durability. Its seamless adhesion to PP materials enhances component integration and longevity.

Checkout KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® R series for automotive applications.

Outstanding Weatherability and UV Resistance


The TPE's low density contributes to lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicle designs, while its impressive temperature stability up to 90°C ensures material integrity under varying weather conditions. With a hardness range from 50 to 90 Shore A, it offers flexibility for diverse exterior applications. Having passed the rigorous Florida test with a 2-year cycle and achieving a GS≥4 rating, this TPE demonstrates outstanding weatherability and UV resistance.

The versatile attributes of THERMOLAST® R RC/UV/AP make it ideal for various automotive exterior applications, including cowls gaskets, window encapsulations, applications in the new mobility segment, underbody applications, and so forth.

KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® Product Range




Source: KRAIBURG
