KRAIBURG Offers Sustainable TPEs for Asia Pacific's Household Goods Market

For the Asia Pacific market, KRAIBURG TPE, a global TPE manufacturer of a wide range of thermoplastic elastomer products and custom solutions for a variety of industries, offers its THERMOLAST® R sustainable TPE series in keeping with the current trend of moving toward sustainability.
Meeting the Rising Demand of Sustainable Household Goods
The market for household products is expanding and includes a variety of items used in the home, including furniture, cleaning supplies, laundry equipment, bathroom accessories, and kitchenware.
The market's rising demand for efficiency and convenience as well as consumer awareness of hygienic practices and sustainability has driven the demand for household goods with improved functionalities and properties.
Likewise, consumer interest is growing in the emerging innovations and development of household goods that are more environmental-friendly and energy-efficient. As a result, household goods are increasingly made from high-performance materials such as thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs)
that are non-toxic, recyclable, and have excellent chemical, physical, and mechanical properties.
KRAIBURG TPE offers sustainable, high-quality, and custom-engineered compounds for household goods applications. Its most recent offering is the THERMOLAST®
R RC/FC/PCR/AP series of sustainable TPEs, which can meet manufacturers' needs for materials that are a sustainable alternative to conventional materials in order to reduce their environmental footprint.
9% to 35% PCR Content
Asia Pacific's rapidly growing consumer goods market is becoming more environmentally and health-conscious. Given that more consumers are emphasizing product sustainability when making purchases, interest in sustainability has risen significantly in the region's household goods market.
The newest sustainable TPE product from KRAIBURG TPE, THERMOLAST®
R RC/FC/PCR/AP series, is designed for the Asia Pacific consumer market. The post-consumer recycled content ranges from 9% to 35% in the series (hardness-dependent).
Additionally, the series complies with food contact regulatory standards, (FDA) CFR21 conform as well as REACH SVHC and RoHS compliances, making it an excellent alternative material for EPDM and PVC-P.
TPEs with Countless Color Options
KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST®
R RC/FC/PCR/AP series provides a non-sticky, haptic, and low-odor surface, making it ideal for application in handle, grip and surface of the household goods, toilet cleaning brush, detergent bottle, massage brush, spray pump, dispenser cup and more.
Through the use of multi-component injection molding, the series has good adhesion with PP, enabling flexibility in product designs. The series also has excellent mechanical properties and temperature stability up to 80 °C.
The THERMOLAST®
R RC/FC/PCR/AP series offers countless color options as well. These TPEs, which come in translucent and natural variations, allow in-house pre-coloring, enabling product designers to use more colors to create stylish household items.
Source: KRAIBURG