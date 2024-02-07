OK
Product News

KRAIBURG Exhibits TPEs for Medical Devices and Pharma Packaging at MD&M West

Published on 2024-02-07. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Medical   

KRAIBURG Exhibits TPEs for Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Packaging at MD&M West KRAIBURG TPE showcases cutting-edge solutions for medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing at MD&M West, booth 2074.

Tailored for Catheters and Respiratory Applications


  • TPE for pharma closures with penetration requirements: Explore advancements in thermoplastic elastomers tailored for pharmaceutical closures with stringent penetration requirements.

  • TPE solutions for urinary catheters: Explore solutions designed to meet the unique needs of urinary catheter applications.

  • Thermoplastic elastomers for respiratory applications: Witness the progress in TPE technology with the offerings designed specifically for respiratory applications.

KARIBURG's team will be on-site to address any questions or inquiries about its participation in MD&M West 2024.

KRAIBURG's TPEs for Medical Applications




Source: KRAIBURG
