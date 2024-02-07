KRAIBURG Exhibits TPEs for Medical Devices and Pharma Packaging at MD&M West

TAGS: Medical
KRAIBURG TPE showcases cutting-edge solutions for medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing at MD&M West, booth 2074.
Tailored for Catheters and Respiratory Applications
-
TPE for pharma closures with penetration requirements: Explore advancements in thermoplastic elastomers tailored for pharmaceutical closures with stringent penetration requirements.
-
TPE solutions for urinary catheters: Explore solutions designed to meet the unique needs of urinary catheter applications.
-
Thermoplastic elastomers for respiratory applications: Witness the progress in TPE technology with the offerings designed specifically for respiratory applications.
KARIBURG's team will be on-site to address any questions or inquiries about its participation in MD&M West 2024.
KRAIBURG's TPEs for Medical Applications
Source: KRAIBURG