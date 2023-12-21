Liqcreate Launches Flame Retardant High Temperature Resistant 3D Printing Resin

TAGS: 3D Printing Automotive Electrical & Electronics High Heat Materials
Netherlands-based 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate has announced the addition of the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT, a UL94 V0 resin to its resin portfolio.
Ideal for Applications like Tooling Manufacturing Aids
This new engineering 3D printing resin offers high-temperature resistance and holds a UL94 V0 flammability rating, making it suitable for various applications in engineering, mobility, consumer goods, and electronics.
The Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT is an off-white photopolymer resin known for its rigidity and compatibility with most resin-based 3D printers. It can be used with Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and laser-based 3D printing systems operating in the 385-420nm range. Detailed 3D printing
parameters for various printers are available on the Liqcreate website, says the company.
“Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT is designed to withstand elevated temperatures. In combination with its UL94 V0 rating it is ideal for applications like tooling manufacturing aids, connector housings and covers,”
Jerzy Hul, chief scientific officer at Liqcreate.
One of the noteworthy features of this resin is its ability to withstand high temperatures without posing a fire hazard, thanks to its self-extinguishing properties. With an HDT-B value of 257°C (495°F), it is particularly ideal for high-temperature applications. Additionally, its UL94 V0 rating makes it suitable for interior components in automobiles, aircraft, trains, and electronic devices, as well as tooling manufacturing aids, connector housings, and covers.
Offers a Custom Development Service
The Flame Retardant HDT resin has undergone thorough testing, including an evaluation by the UL94 organization, confirming its flammability rating as UL94 V0 at 3mm thickness. Internal testing, guided by FAR 25.853 (Appendix F, Part I (a) (1) (ii) 12 seconds Vertical Burn) methods, resulted in a pass at a 1.5mm thickness. These tests provide a foundation for further applications in the aviation and mobility sectors, with potential additional testing for full compliance with aviation standards (FAR 25.853) or train parts (EN-45545).
For original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners, the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin can be customized and optimized for specific use cases and 3D printers. Liqcreate also offers a custom development service, allowing customers to request the creation of polymers with precise characteristics that affect printing speed and part properties. As an independent resin manufacturer with R&D facilities, Liqcreate can efficiently scale the production of custom-made resins with relative low volumes, says the company.
Source: Liqcreate