Pigeon Singapore to Incorporate LyondellBasell’s Bio-based PP in Baby Nursing Bottles

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
LyondellBasell and Pigeon Singapore – a producer of high quality mother and baby care products for Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania regions - announced their collaboration on advancing the sustainable research and development efforts in baby nursing bottles.
The renewed series of the Pigeon nursing bottles will use the LyondellBasell bio-based CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers, as part of Pigeon’s transitioning away from using 100% virgin polypropylene resins.
Made from Renewable Feedstocks Derived from Used Cooking Oils
LyondellBasell bio-based Circulen
Renew polypropylene polymers (PP) are used in the cap and hood of the renewed Pigeon SofTouch™ T-Ester, PPSU and glass nursing bottle, and in the cap, hood and bottle of the PP nursing bottle and PP straw bottle. They are also used in the bottle handle of the PP straw bottle.
The LyondellBasell Circulen
Renew polymers are made from renewable feedstocks derived from bio-based wastes and residual oils, such as used cooking oils. These feedstocks are used in our conventional production processes along with conventional feedstocks, and are allocated to Circulen
Renew products using an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach. The use of renewable feedstocks offers a lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based feedstocks.
“At LyondellBasell, we are committed to creating solutions for everyday sustainable living and supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. Our CirculenRenew product family enables this progress
,” said Allen Yu, senior vice president of LyondellBasell, Asia Pacific. “We are very excited to collaborate with Pigeon Singapore on this project, which represents a milestone as we are supplying for the first time CirculenRenew grades for baby products.
”
Reducing Usage of Virgin PP Plastic
Pigeon is committed to achieving its purpose to make the world more baby friendly. “Our goal is to support parents in providing the best for their babies, and this includes a more sustainable environment for the children to grow up and thrive in,
” said Yusuke Nakata, CEO of Pigeon Singapore. “Over the past few years, we have been studying our material sources and switching to alternative options where possible. Using bio-based plastic for our nursing bottles is an exciting breakthrough and we are proud to cooperate with LyondellBasell to introduce this meaningful range.
”
By incorporating Circulen
Renew into PP (polypropylene) parts (cap, hood, handle and PP bottle) used in the renewed Pigeon SofTouch™ nursing bottles, usage of virgin PP plastic will be reduced hence contributing to carbon emissions reduction. Circulen
Renew PP has a 70% lower PCF (product carbon footprint) than fossil-based PP over the life cycle* due to the use of a bio-based feedstock.
In close cooperation with the Japanese trading company Iwatani Corporation and LyondellBasell, Pigeon will introduce the renewed series of Pigeon SofTouch™ nursing bottles made with Circulen
Renew in Indonesia from December 2023, followed by the rest of the markets in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania in the following year.
*Assuming energy recovery as the end-of-life scenario and including emissions from production, polymers stored carbon release in end-of-life, but excluding emissions from distribution, use and other end-of-life emissions.
LyondellBasell's Polypropylene Product Range
Source: LyondellBasell