LyondellBasell Exhibits Polymer Solutions for Sustainable Living at CHINAPLAS 2024

LyondellBasell is showcasing its solutions for everyday sustainable living at Hall 6.2, C22. at CHINAPLAS 2024.
Solutions for Better Tomorrow
"We are very excited to participate in CHINAPLAS 2024 to present our market-leading products and sustainable solutions through our new brand look and feel,
" said Allen Yu, LyondellBasell Asia Pacific president. “With our strategy in place, we are dedicated to creating solutions for a better tomorrow. The solutions we are highlighting at CHINAPLAS are demonstrating our progress in implementing our strategy.
”
Under the theme of “Solutions for a Better Tomorrow”, LyondellBasell has five innovative application scenarios: Mobility & Transportation, Lifestyle & Consumer, Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Infrastructure, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. Each application scenario exemplifies the company’s efforts to help enrich people’s daily lives in a responsible way. For example: making cars more energy efficient, keeping food fresh longer, supporting health and wellbeing, improving the durability and efficiency of building materials, and turning post-consumer use plastics into everyday products.
“As a global leader in the chemical industry, we understand the critical role plastics play in enhancing people’s lives by enabling many core applications
,” said Limin Fu, vice president of JV Management and Polyolefins at LyondellBasell China. “We are working to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the diverse needs of the local market and collaborate with our partners along the value chain to create a more sustainable future for our industry
.”
“The dynamic market in China presents increasing opportunities for our Advanced Polymer Solutions business with its rapid development of electric vehicles, electronics and the packaging industry,
” said Rolf van Beeck, vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions at LyondellBasell Asia Pacific and AfMEI. “With the transformation to ‘APS at your service!’, we're committed to being the industries’ preferred supplier, delivering best-in-class material solutions while accelerating innovation and promoting circularity through a renewed focus on value creation.
”
Range of Innovative and Sustainable Offerings
LyondellBasell highlights a diverse range of innovative offerings at this year’s CHINAPLAS including:
Circular and Low-carbon Solutions with Circulen Solutions
Circulen
polymers are produced using raw materials derived from mechanical recycling (CirculenRecover
), advanced recycling (CirculenRevive
) or renewable materials (CirculenRenew
). It supports the reduction of plastic waste and a lower carbon footprint as compared to feedstock from fossil-based sources. With the newly opened plastics recycling joint venture with Genox in Zhaoqing, LyondellBasell is expanding its recycling footprint in Asia.
Award-wining Low-CLTE/Low-shrinkage PP Copolymer Hifax EP246P
This innovative solution successfully overcomes the long-standing problems of high shrinkage and high thermal expansion coefficient of polypropylene (PP) materials in the modification industry. This allows it to be widely used in larger-sized automotive exteriors and interiors, etc. It is more in line with the latest development requirements of new energy vehicles.
Hifax Low Linear Thermal Expansion Solution
The novel Hifax solution features lower thermal expansion properties and better dimension stabilities compared with common PP compounds. It also keeps high rigidity, which make them alternative solutions to traditional metal in automotive engine hoods applications with better aesthetics and design freedom advantages.
Hostalen ACP 5331 H for Caps & Closures
Produced using the latest Hostalen ACP technology, Hostalen ACP 5331 H is a state-of-the-art HDPE resin. It is the preferred choice of customers for the production of closures for drinks with the exceptional organoleptic properties. It has a good balance of stiffness, toughness and environmental stress cracking resistance.
Hostalen HDPE for Reliable Pipe Systems
LyondellBasell HDPE resins used by customers in pipe systems combine high pressure resistance, toughness and a good balance of flexibility and stiffness at a wide range of operating temperatures. This enables their use in both pressure and non-pressure pipe applications.
Purell Enabling Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Packaging
Purell polyolefins offer excellent aesthetic characteristics (clarity and gloss) and outstanding organoleptic properties (low taste and odor). It offers inertia to most chemicals and a full range of stiffness and mechanical resistance (even at low temperatures). Increasingly they are being selected by converters for the replacement of other thermoplastics such as ABS, polycarbonate, polystyrene and PVC; as well as traditional materials such as metal and glass.
During the exhibition, LyondellBasell will announce impactful collaborations across the supply chain, including Oriental Yuhong, Hunan Huda Aisheng (AISN) and Zhengxin. By cultivating strong collaborations, LyondellBasell aims to help address the sustainability challenges and make everyday sustainability a reality.
