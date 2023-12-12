LyondellBasell Launches Polymer Recyclate Made Using Maritime Plastic Waste

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Part Design & Manufacturing
LyondellBasell introduces CirculenRecover PPC TRC 2179N, a high quality plastic recyclate made from end-of-life fishing nets.
The company also announces its involvement in a groundbreaking value chain collaboration aimed at transforming end-of-life industry from the maritime waste into innovative plastics.
This collaboration includes a renowned German OEM and a specialized recycling company with expertise in mechanically recycling plastic waste.
Can Now be Used for the First Time in Injection Molding
Traditionally, the automotive industry has only utilized recycled maritime plastic in the form of fibers for new vehicle components. However, with the introduction of Circulen
Recover PPC TRC 2179N, this recyclate can now be used for the first time in injection molding
. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the application of recycled plastics
.
As part of this collaboration, end-of-life fishing nets are collected and meticulously sorted by type. They are then processed to create a high-quality plastic recyclate. LyondellBasell takes this recyclate and expertly compounds it with virgin compounds to produce the grade Circulen
Recover PPC TRC 2179N.
The injection-molded components made from Circulen
Recover PPC TRC 2179N are trim parts used in visible areas for the interior of various car models. This development, which will be used in big-scale production, allows for enhanced sustainability and environmental responsibility in the automotive industry. LyondellBasell is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative collaboration, which showcases the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.
"Who would have thought that maritime gear can be one of the solutions to create more sustainable cars?
” says Michael Büdinger, business development manager at LyondellBasell. “As part of the European Green Deal, the European Commission is currently investigating measures to increase the circularity of vehicles, one of them being the use of up to 25% of post-consumer plastic waste. Maritime gear will support OEMs in reaching this goal.
”
LyondellBasell is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The company remains focused on developing tailored solutions for its customers, meeting their specific demands and requirements.
Source: LyondellBasell