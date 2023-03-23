OK
Product News

NOVA Chemicals Commercializes Its FDA-compliant High Density rPE

Published on 2023-03-23. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

NOVA Chemicals Commercializes High Density rPE NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”), a supplier of Polyethylene (PE) for food packaging, announced that it delivered a commercialized FDA-compliant high-density recycled polyethylene (rPE) resin to market.

The new grade is its first mechanically recycled food-contact resin and is part of the Company’s recently announced SYNDIGO™ rPE portfolio.

Ideal for Flexible and Rigid Food Packaging


The resin, SYNDIGO™ rPE-0860-FC, is a lower-emission option compared to virgin polyethylene and enables converters and brand owners to incorporate rPE into food packaging products. It is sourced from natural high-density polyethylene (HDPE) milk jugs and is ideal for various types of flexible and rigid food packaging.

Adding the first food-contact rPE to the SYNDIGO™ portfolio increases rPE usage and underscores our commitment to eliminating plastic waste and reducing the carbon footprint of plastic packaging,” said Alan Schrob, NOVA Chemicals director of mechanical recycling. “Achieving the high level of performance needed for use in food contact puts this recycled resin in a field with few others and allows our customers to target the most demanding applications.”

SYNDIGO™ rPE-0860-FC resin is an ideal option for converters and brand owners who are transitioning towards more sustainable products and packaging. Three additional resins are commercially available in the SYNDIGO™ portfolio, which can be used in a variety of non-food contact applications from e-commerce mailers to shrink to industrial films.

Source: NOVA Chemicals
