Nylon Corporation of America Launches Plasticizer-free Long-chain Polyamide

Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. (NYCOA), a custom manufacturer of engineered nylon resins, has announced the launch of NXTamid L. It is a proprietary long-chain polyamide as a replacement for PA11 and PA12 in various applications.
The company will highlight their new plasticizer-free and sustainable material at NPE 2024 May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. (Booth #S34115).
Higher Service Temperature than PA12
NYCOA has collaborated with some of the largest end users of long-chain polyamide resins to develop an alternate solution that offers several advantages over the traditionally imported resins. Over the decades, OEMs and processors have been forced to rely on imports from Europe and Asia. These not only carry costly tariffs but have also been affected by shortages and supply chain disruptions.
Depending on the application, NXTamid L delivers performance that is equivalent or better than traditional PA12 and PA11 resins. It also offers a broad range of customization options. The material has a higher service temperature than PA12 while offering a great degree of flexibility and chemical resistance. It is also more sustainable with some grades having bio content exceeding 50% of the material composition.
“Our customers approached us looking for alternate solutions every time there was a shortage or supply disruption of long-chain polyamides in the North American market,
” said Bill Baker, vice president of Sales for NYCOA. “We’ve responded to our customers’ needs and that of the market with an innovative solution that is not only a performance equivalent but also versatile and sustainable. Domestic OEMs and processors can now be assured of stable supply to meet their production needs for various transportation, sporting goods, and industrial applications.
”
The biggest advantage of NXTamid L is that customers have the option to go completely plasticizer-free without compromising on mechanical properties. Plasticizers such as BBSA (N-Butyl Benzene Sulfonamide) are widely used by resin manufacturers and compounders to influence properties of base nylon resins to make them softer. The plasticizers being of lower molecular weight tend to migrate out during compounding/processing and well beyond during their service life especially at higher temperatures. This migration causes a change in the material’s mechanical behavior as the plasticizer migrates out of the polymer. This makes it stiffer and also causing premature wear of seals and gaskets in the tubing industry.
Greater Dimensional Stability than PA6 and PA66
Additionally, the plasticizer itself has raised environmental and health concerns. NXTamid L offers a plasticizer-free solution resulting in better long-term stability compared to other plasticized long-chain polyamides. NYCOA has received strong traction from multiple customers looking for next-generation plasticizer-free alternatives, according to Baker. Plasticizer- free NXTamid L grades are already being supplied to multiple customers in commercial quantities.
Other benefits of NXTamid L are higher melting temperatures, lower moisture absorption, and better dimensional stability than PA12 and PA11. Dimensional stability is another important characteristic that differentiates it from short-chain nylons such as PA6 and PA66. It has excellent chemical resistance to various alcohols, industrial chemicals, and zinc chloride, making it ideal for the transportation and tubing markets.
NYCOA’s NXTamid L portfolio consists of grades designed and optimized for various applications and processing technologies such as injection molding, extrusion, rotomolding, and blow molding.
NYCOA also notes significant environmental benefits of sourcing material locally in North America. Studies have indicated that resin produced domestically can help save a significant amount of shipping related carbon emissions over those materials produced and shipped by sea from Europe and Asia.
Source: NYCOA