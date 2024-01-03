OzoneBio Produces Nylon66 Using Adipic Acid Derived from Wood Waste

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Cost Efficiency
OzoneBio, a Canadian cleantech start-up recently produced the wood waste derived Nylon66. It is claimed to be the only and first in the world Nylon66 made with wood derived bio-adipic acid.
Zombie Cells Eliminate the Need of Costly Metal Catalysts
Their revolutionary approach utilizes “Zombie cells” catalysis technology to convert wood waste into premium-grade materials and products with zero emissions, reducing environmental impact from the very start.
OzoneBio is currently focused on improving and expanding their bioplastic production capabilities. Their innovative technology has garnered attention from several major chemical corporations and renowned sports apparel companies interested in more sustainable materials.
In 2021, OzoneBio completed the highly competitive IndieBio incubator program located in Silicon Valley, which accelerates emerging biotechnology and life science companies. After this achievement, OzoneBio became part of the Life Science Innovation Hub in Calgary in 2022. At this hub, they are concentrating efforts on commercializing their zero-emission bioplastic alternative to Nylon66, now trademarked as OzoNyl. OzoneBio aims to facilitate a shift toward a green, circular economic model through this technology.
Learn all about polyamides and its types. Also, understand what makes them an ideal choice in high-end engineering applications.
Source: OzoneBio