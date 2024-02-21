Photocentric Launches 3D Printing Polymer for Injection Molding Tooling

TAGS: 3D Printing High Heat Materials Metal Replacement Machinery
Photocentric launches a new photopolymer HighTemp DL401. It is developed in collaboration with renowned beta users. It is company's first genuine alternative to metal tooling.
Simulates Strength and Stiffness of Glass-filled Nylon 6
HighTemp DL401 has extremely high temperature resistance. It exhibits very high accuracy even in large parts, gives optimal strength and elongation under compression and enables parts to both mate and seal. It delivers the necessary characteristics for rapid and repeatable injection molding.
Grisport, one of Italy’s shoe manufacturers, used HighTemp DL401 in Liquid Crystal Magna to print molds and with it transform their production.
Magna’s large build volume and Photocentric’s lattice software were key enablers in making this happen. Grisport injected the same plastics as they used in an aluminum mold, but at 1/10th
of the cost and up to 50 times faster to market.
HighTemp DL401 is ideal for plastic injection molding. It is tailored to be compatible with plastic injection molding processes and plastics. It simulates the strength and stiffness of glass-filled Nylon 6. It also enables the seamless transition from traditional manufacturing to 3D printing.
Key Features:
-
Exceptional performance - Long-lasting under high temperatures and pressures
-
Rapid production - Print in 350μm layers, and accelerate the design process
-
Smooth finish - Excellent aesthetics with minimal post processing
-
Minimal shrinkage - Dimensionally accurate parts
-
Dry surface - Contact face suitable for plastic part removal