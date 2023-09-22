OK
Polyplastics to Showcase its Expanded Polymer Portfolio at Fakuma

Published on 2023-09-22. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Electrical & Electronics    Sustainability and Bioplastics    Medical   

Polyplastics at Fakuma The Polyplastics Group will showcase its expanded product portfolio at the upcoming Fakuma event, which will take place from October 17 to 21 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Solutions for Medical, Automotive and Electronics Industries


Over the past few years, Polyplastics has expanded its product and service offerings globally by introducing DURACON® POM PM Series  for the medical industry, PLASTRON® LFT, DURAST™ fine powder grades, and SARPEK® PEK. Additionally, LAPEROS® LCP is now commercially available in Europe. As a technical service-oriented company, Polyplastics has opened its Technical Solutions Center in Raunheim, Germany, which is now fully operational.

During Fakuma, the company will present its latest product portfolio and discuss how it meets the requirements of the medical, automotive, and electronics industries, as well as expectations for environmental sustainability.

The company will cover non-edible biomass Cellulose acetate resin from Daicel Corporation, known as CAFBLO®. The presentation will also include NematX’s “Nematic 3D printing” combined with Polyplastics’ LAPEROS® LCP polymer technology.

Source: Polyplastics
