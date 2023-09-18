OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Polyplastics Launches High-heat Resistant PPS Grade for EV Li-ion Batteries
Product News

Polyplastics Launches High-heat Resistant PPS Grade for EV Li-ion Batteries

Published on 2023-09-18. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive     High Heat Materials     New Energy Solutions   

Polyplastics Launches High-heat Resistant PPS Grade for EV Li-ion Batteries Polyplastics Group has announced DURAFIDE® PPS 6150T73, a high-performance material which delivers outstanding heat resistance and exceptional thermal and electric insulation properties, for electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

Maintains Insulation Properties in 1,000°C for 30 Minutes


DURAFIDE® PPS 6150T73 is Polyplastics’ latest offering for the transformative electric vehicle segment. The material significantly improves thermal and electric insulation properties during thermal runaway without the use of inorganic insulative sheet structures. The material maintains the insulation properties of busbars and module covers even after being left in environments of 1,000°C for 30 minutes.

With the shift from engine-powered vehicles to EVs, today’s lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries (LIBs) can generate excessive heat due to thermal runaway when accidents and other disturbances occur, thus ultimately leading to a potential fire. During a thermal runaway event, a LIB cell can reach temperatures of 800°C to 1,000°C, and the gas it ejects can reach 700°C to 800°C. If thermal runaway occurs in one cell, energy transfer to neighboring cells must be reduced. As a safety measure, structural insulative sheets and plates have been previously used to reduce energy transfer from one cell to another. However, they increase weight and consume space due to the increased number of parts.

In addition to greater heat resistance, DURAFIDE® 6150T73 has optimal properties for components such as module covers and busbars. The high-purity linear PPS also provides high toughness and excellent impact strength while also exhibiting low ionic impurities (extracted components). The material’s color is close to white, and it can be tinted. 

Know more about Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) in detail.
Source: Polyplastics
automotive-pushboxhigh-heat-channel-pushNES-CHA-pushbox


Spotlight
Clariant
Webinar alert! Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Join Clariant and AZL Aachen on 5th October 2023
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Toray Resin Mexico
Sustainable, superior-quality engineering resins
Stable & timely supply of high-quality engineering resins
Read More
Wanhua
Explore product catalogue for WANAMID® specialty Nylon 12 series
Transform plastics formulations with WANAMID® PA 12 series
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top