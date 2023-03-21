Polyplastics’ Long Cellulose Fiber Reinforced PP Resin for Automotive Applications

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
Polyplastics Group has announced that its newly developed long cellulose fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) resin, PLASTRON® LFT, is being targeted for automotive applications such as door module carriers, center consoles, and armrest cores.
PLASTRON® LFT offers lower density and reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than short glass-reinforced resins while delivering the same mechanical properties.
Generates Minimal Waste
Cellulose is a non-edible biomass raw material derived from organic resources other than fossil resources and has the following characteristics: negative carbon influence (absorbs carbon dioxide in the air when manufactured) and is sustainable (raw material that can be procured sustainably unlike resources such as natural minerals).
Newly developed PLASTRON®
LFT long cellulose fiber reinforced resin incorporates regenerated cellulose fibers made using the solvent method which produces hardly any waste. Polyplastics uses a solvent method cellulose fiber that emits less greenhouse gas when manufactured compared to typical glass fiber-reinforced PP resin. Since it has nearly 10% lower density than glass fiber-reinforced PP resin, its greenhouse gas emissions are also even lower when compared in equal volumes.
By nature, cellulose is extraordinarily difficult to dissolve in solvents. Today, a significant majority of typical regenerated cellulose is manufactured using a complex process which involves modification of the cellulose followed by dissolving in solvent and spinning and finally restoring the original cellulose form. This process results in significant emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide.
In comparison, the solvent method involves a closed process that recovers virtually 100% of the solvent. It generates minimal waste and produces materials that are even more eco-friendly. The company has earned multiple patents throughout the world for resins reinforced with long-regenerated cellulose fiber, including solvent method cellulose fiber.
You might also be interested in Automotive Plastics: 2023 Material Innovations for Light-weight ICEs & Emerging EVs
Explore Polyplastics' PLASTRON® Product Range
Source: Polyplastics Group