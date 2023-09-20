OK
SABIC’s Alloys for Anti-stat Applications Used for Smart Personal Protective Equipment

Published on 2023-09-20. Edited By : SpecialChem

SABIC’s Alloys for Anti-stat Applications Used for Smart Personal Protective Equipment SABIC and INTELLINIUM, one of the leading providers of advanced safety solutions, are pleased to announce a successful collaboration that led to the development of ATEX-certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) utilizing SABIC’S LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound.

By combining SABIC’s expertise in high-performance materials with INTELLINIUM's deep understanding of safety requirements, a breakthrough in ATEX PPE development has been achieved.

Allows High Transmission of Electrical Signals


The LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound addresses ATEX’s Intrinsic Safety requirements for electrical conductivity while giving INTELLINIUM the freedom regarding the choice of color and the desirable soft-touch haptic characteristic. The compound, designed with ATEX requirements in mind as per EN IEC 60079-0:2018 and EN 60079-11:2012, provides a surface resistivity of 1 GΩ – 100 GΩ (1E9 – 1E11 Ω) to address the ATEX Directive, while allowing a high transmission of electrical signals as requested by INTELLINIUM for embedded telecom technologies such as 4G LTE-M, 4G NB-IoT, LoRaWAN, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC.

We are delighted to be able to support INTELLINIUM on this innovative project,” said Joshua Chiaw, director, Business Management, LNP™ & NORYL™, Specialties, SABIC. “The successful development of an ATEX-certified Smart PPE using our LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound exemplifies our commitment to assisting customers with ATEX regulatory compliance by proactively developing specialized anti-static materials. Our new LNP™ grades feature optimized formulations that offer a remarkable set of properties on top of the static dissipative requirements, such as colorability, and have been subjected to rigorous testing by an independent third-party laboratory.

Mr. Mathieu Destrian, CEO of INTELLINIUM, added, “We are proud to be able to work with SABIC’s Specialties business in developing state-of-the-art ATEX Smart PPE solutions. By combining our expertise in safety engineering with their advanced materials, we are delivering products that set new standards in protecting workers in explosive atmospheres.

The collaboration between SABIC and INTELLINIUM led to a remarkable technological achievement, showcasing their joint dedication to creation of intrinsically safe products.

SABIC's LNP™ STAT-LOY™ Product Range




Source: SABIC
