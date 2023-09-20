SABIC’s Alloys for Anti-stat Applications Used for Smart Personal Protective Equipment

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics
SABIC and INTELLINIUM, one of the leading providers of advanced safety solutions, are pleased to announce a successful collaboration that led to the development of ATEX-certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) utilizing SABIC’S LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound.
By combining SABIC’s expertise in high-performance materials with INTELLINIUM's deep understanding of safety requirements, a breakthrough in ATEX PPE development has been achieved.
Allows High Transmission of Electrical Signals
The LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound addresses ATEX’s Intrinsic Safety requirements for electrical conductivity while giving INTELLINIUM the freedom regarding the choice of color and the desirable soft-touch haptic characteristic. The compound, designed with ATEX requirements in mind as per EN IEC 60079-0:2018 and EN 60079-11:2012, provides a surface resistivity of 1 GΩ – 100 GΩ (1E9 – 1E11 Ω) to address the ATEX Directive, while allowing a high transmission of electrical signals as requested by INTELLINIUM for embedded telecom technologies such as 4G LTE-M, 4G NB-IoT, LoRaWAN, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC.
“We are delighted to be able to support INTELLINIUM on this innovative project
,” said Joshua Chiaw, director, Business Management, LNP™ & NORYL™, Specialties, SABIC. “The successful development of an ATEX-certified Smart PPE using our LNP™ STAT-LOY™ compound exemplifies our commitment to assisting customers with ATEX regulatory compliance by proactively developing specialized anti-static materials. Our new LNP™ grades feature optimized formulations that offer a remarkable set of properties on top of the static dissipative requirements, such as colorability, and have been subjected to rigorous testing by an independent third-party laboratory.
”
Mr. Mathieu Destrian, CEO of INTELLINIUM, added, “We are proud to be able to work with SABIC’s Specialties business in developing state-of-the-art ATEX Smart PPE solutions. By combining our expertise in safety engineering with their advanced materials, we are delivering products that set new standards in protecting workers in explosive atmospheres.
”
The collaboration between SABIC and INTELLINIUM led to a remarkable technological achievement, showcasing their joint dedication to creation of intrinsically safe products.
SABIC's LNP™ STAT-LOY™ Product Range
Source: SABIC