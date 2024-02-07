SABIC Expands its Portfolio of Non-PTFE Lubricated Specialty Compounds at MD&M West

TAGS: Medical Automotive Thermoplastic Composites Part Design & Manufacturing
SABIC announced at MD&M West 2024, a significant expansion of its LNP™ LUBRILOY™ portfolio of internally lubricated specialty compounds. The new LNP™ LUBRILOY™ products can meet customer demands for high-performance alternatives to materials lubricated with PTFE. PTFE is a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS).
These new grades extend SABIC’s LUBRILOY™ technology to additional base resins and feature a novel, patented lubrication technology. This enables OEMs to help avoid health and regulatory issues associated with materials containing PFAS.
Internal Lubrication Prevents Contamination to Other Surfaces
“In the face of proposed European and individual U.S. state regulations severely restricting or banning the use of PFAS, customers in the healthcare industry and other markets are seeking self-lubricated solutions that don’t incorporate these chemicals
,” noted Ralph R. Buoniconti, SABIC senior specialist, Regulatory. “SABIC has taken the lead in developing multiple new specialty compounds. These compounds can serve as alternatives to polymers lubricated with traditional PTFE. By expanding and enhancing our LNP™ LUBRILOY™ portfolio, SABIC aims to help customers successfully navigate the changing regulatory landscape for PFAS
.”
Internally lubricated thermoplastics have advantages over externally applied greases or oils, which add processing time and costs and can transfer to and contaminate other surfaces. As an internal lubricant, PTFE is known for imparting very low friction and enhancing wear resistance. However, global concerns about PFAS have prompted customers in a wide range of industries to consider more-sustainable lubricants to replace PTFE.
“SABIC continues to add value to LNP specialty compounds in multiple ways – from expanded choice to improved regulatory compliance,
” said Ed Williams, senior product manager, LNP™ Compounds, SABIC’s Specialties business. “Deep knowledge of polymer chemistry enabled our experts to achieve a milestone by developing a novel lubricant technology and incorporating it into multiple new base resins. Our new-generation LUBRILOY™ compounds offer customers the opportunity to achieve excellent wear and friction performance while easing concerns about anticipated restrictions on PFAS
.”
Address a Range of Performance Needs Like Resisting Disinfectants
The new grades complement SABIC’s other grades for medical devices
. These include unreinforced and reinforced products with up to 30 percent glass fiber. The company’s diverse healthcare materials address a range of performance needs. This includes withstanding multiple sterilizations, resisting aggressive disinfectants, and improving wear and slip-stick performance in applications like drug delivery pens, gears and bearings.
These new compounds are versatile, with possible use in applications across multiple industries. Besides medical devices, they offer the potential for mobility, industrial and infrastructure applications. These can be used for automotive under-hood components and interior parts, water meters, conveyor belt guides and tensioners, and other moving parts.
The new LNP™ LUBRILOY™ grades and example applications are on display at the SABIC booth (#3287) at MD&M West in Anaheim, Calif., from February 6-8, 2024. Also, Ed Williams, senior product manager, LNP™ Compounds, will give a presentation on these materials on Tuesday, February 6, at 12:30pm in the MD&M West Design Alley. The topic is “Solving thermoplastic wear and friction problems in medical devices without intentionally added PFAS.”
SABIC's PFAS-free LNP™ LUBRILOY™ Grades
Source: SABIC