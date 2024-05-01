OK
SABIC's PEI Resin Selected for PEM Water Electrolyzer Components by FE Tooling

Published on 2024-05-01. Edited By : SpecialChem

SABIC's PEI Resin Selected for PEM Water Electrolyzer Components by FE Tooling SABIC announced FE Tooling selected ULTEMresin to manufacture structural components used in PEMWE applications.

The Chinese manufacturer chose ULTEMresin for the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) support film, bipolar plate frames and insulation boards.

ULTEMresin has excellent properties, such as compressive strength, creep resistance, high modulus, hydro-stability in acids and low ion leaching. It can facilitate assembly and help enable reliable and safe long-term operation of the PEMWE system.

Offers Dimensional Stability and Hydrolysis Resistance


Proton exchange membrane water electrolysis is a promising technique for efficiently producing high-purity hydrogen. ULTEM resin can help propel the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel. It can enhance PEMWE performance and extend their lifespan.

Our success using ULTEM resin for PEMWE components is just the latest achievement in a decade of collaboration with SABIC,” said Mr. Bao Shiyou, chief executive officer, FE Tooling.

This specialty material delivers high performance in multiple areas, from dimensional stability to hydrolysis resistance, which adds value to the PEMWE process. SABIC’s technology expertise and new product development efforts in the PEMWE space are invaluable to our company and to the advancement of clean energy technologies.

Hydrogen can replace fossil fuels to advance decarbonization efforts and contribute to energy security,” said Maureen MacDonald-Stein, director, Global Portfolio Strategy & Marketing, SABIC Specialties. “ULTEMresins can play an important role in broader adoption of PEMWE solutions, which in turn can help drive the shift to hydrogen-based transportation, heating and power generation. Our work with FE Tooling on PEMWE components demonstrates SABIC’s commitment to advancing cleaner, more-sustainable energy sources.

Better PEMWE Performance, Longer Life


For PEMWE components, ULTEMresin can deliver excellent creep resistance for good sealing performance to support long-term hermetic closure that prevents leakage. This specialty polyetherimide (PEI) material can also provide high hydrolysis resistance to minimize failure over time. It exhibits very low leaching of ionic contaminants to help extend the useful life of the membrane.

ULTEMresin can be used to increase design freedom, cut weight and avoid costly secondary operations via injection molding compared to other material solutions. Compared with polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), polysulfone (PSU) and polyethersulfone (PES) materials, ULTEMresin delivers higher modulus (e.g., tensile modulus of 3,200 Mpa, flexural modulus of 3,300 Mpa) and compressive strength, and better creep and fatigue resistance. All these potential benefits can help PEMWE manufacturers accelerate assembly and improve operational reliability over the long term.

SABIC displayed PEMWE components in the company’s booth (#S5B185) during the China International Battery Fair (CIBF2024) from April 27 to 29, in Chongqing, China.

Source: SABIC
