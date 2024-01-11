OK
  SKZ and Partners Develop Bio-based Thermoset Molding Compounds
SKZ and Partners Develop Bio-based Thermoset Molding Compounds

Published on 2024-01-11. Edited By : SpecialChem

SKZ and Partners Develop Bio-based Thermoset Molding CompoundsTogether with the SKZ, Süd-West-Chemie GmbH and Baumgarten Automotive Technics GmbH are developing free-flowing thermoset molding compounds based on renewable raw materials that can be processed by injection molding.

The three-year project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (BMEL) as part of its "Renewable Raw Materials" program.

To Compete with Petrochemical-based Thermoset & Thermoplastics


The project pursues two optimization strategies in the development of bio-based molding compounds. Firstly, the development of molding compounds with a bio-based content of at least 95%, and secondly, the development of molding compounds with the highest possible bio-based content (>70%) and an optimized property profile.

The newly developed bio-based molding compounds will be used in technically demanding applications and will therefore compete with petrochemical-based thermoset molding compounds and engineering thermoplastics. The mechanical properties and economic competitiveness of the developed bio-based compounds will be evaluated.

The SKZ is responsible for the synthesis and optimization of the bio-based resin systems as well as the formulation development and compounding of the molding compounds. Süd-West-Chemie GmbH is developing a scale-up process, while Baumgarten Automotive Technics GmbH is developing an injection molding process for the bio-based thermoset molding compound and producing demonstrator components.

The results of the project offer the possibility of replacing petrochemical-based thermosets with bio-based thermosets and contribute to the expansion of the bio- and bio-based economy in Germany.

Source: SKZ
