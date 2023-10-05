Solvay Launches New PPS Grades Produced with Recycled Glass Fibers

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics High Heat Materials Thermoplastic Composites
Solvay has announced the introduction of two new Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) grades as part of the company’s growing range of Supreme polymers targeting significant performance leaps in electrification.
Ryton® Supreme HV and HF are specifically developed to make drivers’ lives easier with shorter charging times and greater driving ranges.
Superior Heat Resistance with UL94 V0 Flammability Ratings
“OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in automotive are constantly seeking ways to improve safety, reliability and sustainability without compromising system cost efficiency,
” says Brian Baleno, head of Automotive Marketing at Solvay Materials. “We constantly work with our customers to find solutions to their challenges, leveraging the potential of our materials portfolio and our expertise to bring new innovations to life
”.
As a high-voltage PPS material, Ryton® Supreme HV
combines a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 600 V for best-in-class electrical performance and electric thermal index (RTI) >175°C for superior heat resistance with UL94 V0 flammability ratings. This property provides a step-change towards safer and more reliable components in power electronics, such as housings and chip carriers.
Ryton® Supreme HF
offers high mechanical strength and excellent flowability for 0.3 mm thin-wall components. It can make a significant contribution to miniaturization and package optimization. Target applications include bobbins for stators and insulators, where lower wall-thicknesses reduce the temperature of coils and facilitate reliable thermal management.
The new Ryton®
PPS Supreme materials will be on display at Solvay’s Booth 4213 in Hall B4 during the Fakuma show in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Our experts will appear at the Exhibitor Forum on October 17 at 11:40 hours, presenting ‘The Supreme range: designed to meet e-mobility challenges and make drivers’ lives easier’.
Solvay's Ryton® Product Range
Source: Solvay