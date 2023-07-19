Solvay Launches PA Grade with 100% Pre-consumer Recycled Content

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Appliances
Solvay, a producer of high-performance and sustainable polyamide 6.6 polymers, continues to drive innovation in its portfolio with the introduction of a new, specialized grade of Rhodianyl, made of 100% pre-consumer recycled polyamide, which is produced at its Santo Andre plant in Brazil.
The product has achieved SCS Recycled Content Certification, reaffirming Solvay's commitment to circular economy.
Verified Traceability of Manufacturing Process
The internationally recognized third-party certification body SCS Global Services performed a rigorous audit to verify the traceability of the Group’s entire manufacturing process, including scrap management and the cutting-edge depolymerization reaction, which generates the final 100% recycled polymer.
Rhodianyl can be applied in engineering plastics for the automotive, small appliances and textile markets. It complements the Group’s wide range of innovative and sustainable polymers for today’s highest-quality textiles and fibers for the consumer goods industry.
"With over 70 years of expertise, Solvay has strengthened its position as a leading producer and supplier of high-performance and sustainable PA66 polymers. Certifying our recycling process is a significant step forward in meeting the stringent standards required by our European customers, who represent the primary market for this application due to the growing demand for recycled raw materials in the industry. We remain committed to delivering excellence and advancing sustainability in our industry,
" said Eduardo Girote, marketing director of Solvay's Coatis Global Business Unit.
“Solvay’s commitment to producing 100% pre-consumer Recycled Content Certified polymer makes a positive impact on both the environment and the supply chain,
” said Nicole Munoz, VP of Environmental Certification Services at SCS Global Services. “Using recycled content reduces waste, saves energy, and gives materials a new life, rather than creating new materials.
"
This launch is also part of Solvay's ambition to reduce the environmental impact of its polyamide supply chain in Brazil. Several pioneering initiatives have been implemented in recent years, such as achieving a 95% reduction in CO2
emissions at the Paulínia factory, obtaining the Gold Certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council for biodiversity preservation in its industrial areas, and launching a pioneering program for recycling polyamide uniforms, among other initiatives.
Source: Solvay