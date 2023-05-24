OK
Solvay Launches PEEK Compound for Copper Magnet Wire Insulation in Electric Motors

Published on 2023-05-24. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Sustainability and Bioplastics    Cost Efficiency   

Solvay Launches PEEK for Copper Magnet Wire Insulation in Electric Motors Solvay has announced the launch of KetaSpire® KT-857, a new polyetheretherketone (PEEK) extrusion compound designed especially for copper magnet wire insulation in electric motors.

The development of the custom-engineered insulation material was driven by the move of OEMs towards higher density batteries and electric powertrains operating at 800V or above to address the range anxiety of consumers.

Energy-efficient PEEK Extrusion


Higher voltage e-motors typically require thicker magnet insulation up to 180 microns,” explains Brian Baleno, head of Marketing, Automotive, at Solvay Materials. “In contrast to applying the insulation with a single PEEK extrusion layer, the polyimide process involves multiple application passes, which can potentially introduce defects that tend to magnify as the layers are added. On the other hand, one of the biggest challenges of standard PEEK extrusion is to obtain an adequate level of adhesion of the insulation to the copper magnet wire. Our KetaSpire® PEEK KT-857 technology eliminates both of these constraints.”

In addition to ensuring better adhesion in a faster and more cost-efficient monolayer process, Solvay’s new magnet wire PEEK insulation material also provides important sustainability benefits. The extrusion of a single insulation layer requires less energy, and in contrast to the enamel process there is no need for utilizing any volatile organic compounds. At the same time, KetaSpire® KT-857 PEEK results in a more uniform insulation layer.

KetaSpire® KT-857 compliments the portfolio of Solvay’s dedicated high-performance e-motor solutions, which also include Ajedium™ PEEK film and Xydar® LCP for slot liners, Amodel® PPA and Ryton® PPS resins for high-voltage connectors, connection rings and busbars, and Xencor™ long fiber thermoplastics for slot wedges.

Meet Solvay's expert team at Booth 42D52 in Hall 4.2 during CWIEME from May 23 to 24 in Berlin (Germany) to learn more.

Solvay's KetaSpire® Product Range




Source: Solvay
