Solvay Showcases Advanced Polymers for Semiconductors at Semicon Taiwan 2023

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics High Heat Materials Cost Efficiency
Solvay has announced that it is participating in Semicon Taiwan 2023 to present its comprehensive materials portfolio for the global and local semiconductors manufacturing industry.
In addition, the company will highlight the upcoming start of operations at its Taiwan-based Shinsol Advanced Chemicals joint venture plant for the production of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide.
Long-lasting Chemical Stability and High-heat Resistance
At the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from September 6 to 8, Solvay’s exhibit at Booth Q5848 focuses on cost-efficient and sustainable material solutions from advanced polymers to slurry abrasives, gases and wet chemicals – all engineered to meet the unique and complex needs of manufacturers in this dynamic market and push the limits of chip performance with outstanding purity, long-lasting chemical stability and optimized resistance to high temperatures and plasma.
“We have made significant investments to demonstrate our firm commitment to Taiwan’s market players which serve the local and global semiconductors industry and are proud to share the latest material innovations for more profitable and sustainable processes covering all semiconductors manufacturing stages
”, says Andrew Lau, senior executive vice president of Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit. “Our R&D, production and support capacities are all targeted at delivering the high-performance solutions needed for next-generation processes in line with the semiconductors manufacturing roadmap.
”
Based on extensive technical industry experience, Solvay is one of the leaders in specialty polymers and chemicals for the semiconductors industry that have proven their superior resistance to the harsh conditions of cutting-edge semiconductor processes. Designed to meet the most demanding performance requirements, they deliver efficient synergies and help manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint at each process step, including front-end-of-line (FEOL), back-end-of-line (BEOL), testing, and assembly.
On display at Solvay’s booth, selected structural and internal parts molded in KetaSpire® PEEK
, Torlon® PAI
, Halar® ECTFE
, and Solef® PVDF
demonstrate the value Solvay’s specialty polymers bring to FEOL processes such as dry and wet etching, cleaning, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and lithography. Furthermore, Tecnoflon® FFKM
, used for O-rings and seals, Fomblin® PFPE
which serves as a lubricant in vacuum pumps, and Galden®
PFPE which ensures proper heat transfer in chillers will also be highlighted.
Sustainable Alternative to PFA and PTFE
Solvay also presents several material solutions with an advanced sustainability profile. New bio-based polymer chemistry addresses ambitious environmental targets. Non-fluorosurfactant (NFS) Tecnoflon®
FKM and more sustainably produced Tecnoflon®
FFKM elastomers show excellent plasma resistance for dry etch seal fabrication and a wide service temperature range, while exhibiting extremely low particle generation. And Halar®
ECTFE grades provide a more sustainable alternative to PFA and PTFE for wet process applications.
Many of Solvay’s specialty polymers also extend into wafer handling, duct coating, filters, piping and tubing as well as BEOL processes from wafer level packaging (WLP) to probing and testing. The portfolio is complemented by dedicated specialty chemicals such as cleaning gas for etching, Interox®
hydrogen peroxide (H2
O2
) for optimized wet etching and Cypure®
PH3
cylindered phosphine dopant gas. All of these process chemicals, including fluids with very low global warming potential, offer the highest levels of purity, quality and consistency in the market.
In line with the company’s continuing efforts to ensure the long-term supply security of its specialty chemicals, Solvay has invested in a new joint venture plant for the production of electronic-grade H2
O2
, an indispensable chemical agent in wafer cleaning. Located at Tainan Technology Industry Park, the plant is scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2023 with an initial capacity of 30,000 tons per year. It builds on Solvay’s experience with other H2
O2
plants already operating in Asia, Europe and the United States and complies with strict international standards of quality, sustainability and environmental safety.
Source: Solvay