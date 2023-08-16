Solvay to Supply Its PVDF to Agru for Ultra-pure Semicon Water Piping Systems

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics
Solvay has signed a multi-million-euro agreement with long-term partner Agru, a player in engineered polymer applications, for the supply of high-purity Solef® polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF).
With this multi-year contract, Agru secures the reliable supply of Solef® PVDF for the manufacture of ultra-pure water piping systems used in the growing semiconductor industry.
Requires No Additives and Shows Exceptional Purity
“Over the last 4 decades, our teams have collaborated intensively with Agru. By building on Solvay’s high-purity resins and Agru’s advanced engineering providing, our co-located teams have been able to jointly develop new applications in one of their key growth markets, the semiconductors industry and significantly increase the cleanliness of piping systems,
” says Peter Browning, president of Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit. “This agreement further reinforces the bond between our companies, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Agru.
”
As an industry benchmark thermoplastic fluoropolymer, Solvay’s Solef®
PVDF resins are utilized extensively in the semiconductor industry for pipes, tubing and fittings used in water piping systems due to their exceptional purity. Unlike many other plastics, they do not require the use of stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricants or flame-retardant additives. Thanks to their chemical inertness and to the virtual absence of released contaminants, natural Solef®
PVDF grades are ideal for components in distribution systems or ultra-pure water and other chemically pure fluids used in the semiconductor industry.
High-purity Solef®
PVDF grades are based on 100% pure polymer feedstock without any added substance and are produced in a dedicated line to prevent any possible cross-contamination. They deliver a smooth surface and have a low coefficient of friction, which prevents the build-up of biofilm and bacterial growth – a critical performance requirement for a wide range of high-tech applications in the semiconductor industry, in thin-film transistor (TFT) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) manufacturing, and in the life sciences, food and photovoltaic industries. Balanced processability as a neat resin and excellent mechanical properties make Solef®
PVDF the best solution for high-pressure piping systems.
“We have many years of experience in the use of Solef® PVDF for our PURAD portfolio of piping systems, and we are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Solvay,
” states Alois Gruber, CEO and owner of Agru. “As a global leader in the industry, our customers trust us for the quality and reliability of our products and working with Solvay to secure our Solef® PVDF supplies for the coming years will strengthen our market position.
”
Source: Solvay