Solvay to Showcase Latest Sustainable Polymer Innovations at Fakuma

Solvay, one of the leading global suppliers of specialty materials, is set to feature its latest innovations in sustainable polymer solutions, confirming the company's commitment towards circularity.
Enhanced Performance Benefits in E-mobility Applications
Brian Baleno, head of Automotive Marketing, announces, “Solvay will launch two new grades of Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) Supreme resins, bringing enhanced performance benefits in e-mobility applications.
” These new grades are produced with 100% renewable electricity and complement Solvay’s Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA) Supreme resin
launched in 2021.
In order to address the latest battery applications requirements, Solvay is also introducing a new Xencor™ Xtreme PPA grade for higher safety and reliability in thermal runaway events.
Nicolas Batailley, Marketing manager Transportation, and Elisa Piedimonte, Customer Technical Development engineer, will present on October 17th
at 11:40 ‘The Supreme range: designed to meet e-mobility challenges and make drivers’ lives easier’ at Fakuma Forum.
Introducing the New ECHO Portfolio
At Fakuma 2023, Solvay’s diverse range of circular materials will be presented under the new ECHO attribute which resounds customers' needs towards carbon neutrality. ECHO's portfolio is engineered with bio-based and recycled technologies in an encompassing integral approach from sourcing to manufacturing.
Ysée Genot, Marketing manager Transportation, and Ricardo Calumby, Marketing manager Consumer Goods, will present on October 20th
at 10:20 ‘New circular materials with no compromise on performance’.
Solvay's Product Range for Automotives
Source: Solvay