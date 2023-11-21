Stratasys Launches 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing Grade Prototyping

TAGS: 3D Printing Automotive Electrical & Electronics High Heat Materials
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced four new P3 materials including Somos® WeatherX™ 100, as well as the development of its Kimya PC-FR and FDM HIPS validated materials for the F900™.
The addition of these new materials opens the possibilities for more manufacturing applications and to accelerate the expansion of material options available in the marketplace.
Four New Performance-grade Materials
Stratasys is reinforcing its P3™ DLP platform for end-use production and manufacturing-grade prototyping with four new performance-grade materials for Origin®
One printers:
-
Somos® WeatherX™ 100*: For environmentally durable applications like vehicle interiors, motorcycle components and outdoor consumer products. It provides manufacturers more reliable testing data on material weatherability, durability and dimensional accuracy as it is tested with stringent SAE industry standards.
-
Somos® PerFORM™ HW*: For injection molds or high stiffness fixtures that require rigidity. This is a ceramic-filled material that offers high abrasion and high-temperature resistance.
-
P3™ Deflect™ 190 ESD*: A specialty resin, developed with Henkel, that enables AM for jigs and fixtures in electronic and general manufacturing as well as tooling and housing applications. Its properties include HDT (Heat Deflection Temperature) of 190°C, electrostatic dissipative properties (ESD), and high stiffness.
-
P3™ Stretch™ 80*: An elastomeric prototyping resin developed with Forward AM by BASF, for soft or flexible parts like seals, gaskets, grips and maskants. This material is an affordable addition to the existing elastomers, for users starting elastomer printing or seeking a replacement for traditional polyurethane or TPU.
Stratasys is also introducing automatic support generation functionality to its GrabCAD®
Print software for Origin®
One. Workflows become easier as users can choose from predefined support profiles based on material properties - rigid, tough, or elastomeric – or customize for workflow control.
Additional Materials to Support Continued Growth
To support the continued growth of the Stratasys F900TM, Stratasys has two new materials for the F900, as well as eight new colors for ULTEM™
, PC, and PC-ABS. The expanded material line creates more value on the platform by expanding Stratasys’ application space with a larger variety and a bigger portfolio. Additionally, new colors allow customers more flexibility and reduce post-process costs.
-
Kimya PC-FR: A flame-resistant polycarbonate material that meets EN45545 requirements for rail applications and is specifically designed for end-use parts, including low-volume production and replacement parts.
-
FDM HIPS: An affordable high-impact polystyrene-based material for low requirements applications.
The new OpenAM™ software, including an open material license, is also now available for the F900, enabling printing with exploratory open materials.
“Expanding our portfolio of validated materials offers our customers the additional choices needed to address a broader range of applications to produce at scale,
” said Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. “As additive manufacturing continues to enjoy growth, there is no limit to what is possible with 3D printing, and we are pleased to be able to deliver on this promise to our customers.
”
*These materials will become commercially available late 2023/early 2024.
Source: Stratasys