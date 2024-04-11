Sumitomo Chemicals to Exhibit Polyolefins and Engineering Plastics at CHINAPLAS 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics High Heat Materials Medical
The Sumitomo Chemical Group will attend CHINAPLAS 2024. It is one of the world’s largest plastics and rubber trade fairs, which will be held in Shanghai, China, from April 23 to April 26, 2024.
Sumitomo Chemical's booth will be set up in hall number 6.2, booth number C61.
Under the slogan of “co-creating a carbon neutral future by leveraging green chemistry,” the Group will exhibit a variety of functional materials. These include polyolefins using renewable ethanol as a raw material, and Sumicle® polyethylene for soft packaging materials, which makes the recycling of used plastic materials easier.
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Sumicle® High-rigidity Polyethylene
We will introduce Sumitomo Chemical’s new high-rigidity polyethylene. Applying Sumicle®
to the base layer of plastic packaging and containers makes it possible to produce single material packages and containers using polyethylene. This contributes to achieving horizontal recycling, i.e. is the recycling of used plastics back to resin that can be used in similar applications.
Very Low Density Easy Processing Polyethylene (EPPE)
Sumitomo Chemical’s original polyethylene, Easy Processing Polyethylene (EPPE), has an excellent balance of strength and processability. The newly developed very low density EPPE has the same softness compared to polyolefin elastomers (POE). It helps reduce energy consumption during processing due to its low extrusion load.
Environmentally Sustainable Polyolefin
Sumitomo Chemical will present its projects to produce environmentally sustainable polyolefin with quality equivalent to conventional polyolefin by using renewable ethanol and waste plastics as raw materials.
High Heat Engineering Plastics
SUMIKASUPER™ LCP and SUMIKAEXCEL™ PES
Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) have excellent fluidity that enables the design of thin-wall products. In addition, LCP retains its physical properties even after repeated recycling. Due to this, LCP can be easily and effectively recycled, reducing the amount of material used and material waste. It also contributes to lower costs and reduced environmental impact.
Check out Sumitomo Chemical's SUMIKASUPER™ grades.
Polyethersulfone (PES)
is a useful material in the life and healthcare field due to its heat resistance, biocompatibility, and durability against sterilization processes.
Polymer modifier IGETABOND™ Igetabond™ is an ethylene-glycidyl methacrylate copolymer. Due to its epoxy group, Igetabond™ exhibits excellent reactivity and adhesion to a wide variety of materials.
Group Companies Exhibiting at CHINAPLAS
Sumika Electronic Materials (Shanghai) will present innovative material solutions as well as environmentally friendly and high-performance plastic technologies and their cutting-edge applications. The company is looking forward to the opportunity to work with customers and industries to open a new chapter of future material technology.
Nippon A&L
will present the modifier NAL CHARGE, which adds new value to ABS resin, as well as the cleaning agent TOUGHTRACE™ for plastic injection-molding machines and extruders.
Nippon A&L's ABS grades.
Source: Sumitomo Chemical