Syensqo Introduces New Composite Materials Brand for Electronic and Smart Devices

Syensqo, previously part of Solvay Group, has announced the launch of Swyft-Ply™. It is a new composite material brand that enhances design options for the electronics and smart devices market. ‘Swyft’ emphasizes the fast-curing nature of the company’s strong and lightweight composites. ‘Ply’ reflects the use of multiple material layers in the design of composite parts.
Lightweight and Exceptional Strength with More Design Flexibility
“We have developed Swyft-Ply™ with the electronics and smart devices industry’s quick development cycle and high volume manufacturing requirements in mind. Such requirements include materials that can be processed quickly while enabling reduced secondary manufacturing costs thanks to controlled flow resins and compatibility with other processes such as overmolding. We look forward to witnessing the wider adoption of composites in this market,
" says Andrew Lau, senior executive vice president of Electronics and Industrial at Syensqo Specialty Polymers GBU.
“By leveraging our deep knowledge of composites we have been able to support the Electronics market in adopting this technology. From product formulation to data generation and application engineering, our team has worked hand in hand with our customers to bring their concepts to reality,
” Marc Doyle, executive vice president of Syensqo Composite Materials GBU.
Swyft-Ply™ products are designed to take advantage of the benefits of composite materials. These include weight reduction and exceptional strength. The Swyft-Ply™ product portfolio offers the ability to select material features. These include dielectric performance, thermal characteristics and UL94 flammability requirements. These are of specific interest to the customers.
The Swyft-Ply™ portfolio is based on multiple polymer resin types and reinforcements. It is available in various material formats. It has been formulated to maximize processing efficiencies. This is done through fast-curing, controlled flow and extended storage conditions.
Syensqo will officially introduce Swyft-Ply™ to the market at JEC World 2024 from March 05 to 07 at Booth K58 in Hall 5.
