Syensqo's Glass Fiber Reinforced PARA Resin Used for Surfing Fin by Kohola FlowTech

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites Cost Efficiency
Syensqo's Ixef® polyaryl amide (PARA) resin is used by Drake Plastics for molding the innovative Kohola FlowTech 1 Single Fin that enhances the flow control and efficient forward motion of surfboards to deliver longer and faster rides. The patented design of Kohola’s unique fins mimics the flippers of humpback whales. The efficiency of the injection molding process helped to achieve a manufacturing waste reduction of up to 30% compared to conventional fins produced with other techniques.
For the new FlowTech 1 Single Fin, the partners selected Ixef® PARA 1022, a 50% glass fiber reinforced compound that exhibits very high strength and rigidity, outstanding surface gloss and excellent creep resistance.
Eliminates the Time and Cost for Secondary Trimming and Polishing
“We are very pleased to provide a thermoplastic compound that helps Kohola bring a more sustainable solution to the surfing industry with no compromises in product performance, aesthetics or durability. Indeed, unlike traditionally used subtractive manufacturing processes, using Ixef® PARA 1022 (a 50% glass fiber reinforced compound that exhibits very high strength and rigidity, outstanding surface gloss and excellent creep resistance) enables our customers to improve material usage efficiency as well as, waste and recycling challenges,
" Meghan Powers, global marketing manager for Syensqo Specialty Polymers.
Following the success of the FlowTech 1 Single Fin, Kohola is also considering to specify Ixef®
PARA for the company’s advanced FlowTech 3 Thruster Set. This new design will further maximize drive and stability through turns with controlled release for the ultimate combination of speed, power and flow when surfing. In addition, the patented fin design has potential in other markets where wing-like structures are used, from ceiling fans and aircraft to marine propellers.
“Our longboard fins require a material that supports the dynamic maneuverability and minimized resistance enabled by the natural whale pattern design, which improves flow control by cutting through turbulences and reducing side-to-side wobbling for a more stable forward ride as well as safer, tighter turns. Apart from offering the mechanical characteristics to meet those needs, extensive testing showed that Syensqo’s Ixef® PARA also ensures the durability to handle marine conditions with extensive exposure to sun and saltwater,
” David E. Shormann, founder of Kohola Flow Tech Company.
“The new Kohola fins are a game changer in the surfboard market. By replacing a phenolic thermoset material with Ixef® PARA and taking full advantage of the injection molding process, we arrived at a high-performing high-end product with better resource efficiency and superior finish straight from the mold, eliminating the time and cost for secondary trimming and polishing,
” Bryan Quance, sales & applications engineer at Drake Plastic.
Source: Syensqo