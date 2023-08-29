Teknor Apex Launches New TPVs with up to 40% PIR Content

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Part Design & Manufacturing Rubber Replacement
Teknor Apex announces new Sarlink® TPVs with up to 40% recycled content – another portfolio advancement in their sustainability journey.
Sarlink® thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) are the premier choice for automotive applications requiring superior elasticity and long-term performance, as a recyclable, light-weight alternative to EPDM rubber.
This latest series, Sarlink® RX 3100B, was developed to help automotive brands achieve sustainability targets, by incorporating up to 40% post-industrial recyclate, depending on the hardness.
More Controlled and Consistent Raw Material Stream
These multi-purpose TPVs are suitable for injection molding, extrusion, overmolding and co-extrusion with polypropylene
or other thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs)
. For these high-durometer grades, applications include the backbone or carrier for extruded seals, like in glass run channels, or boots, bellows, and other under hood components.
The two grades, an 84 Shore A and 94 Shore A, are based on the existing Sarlink®
3100 Series technology, but contain 25% and 40% recycled content, respectively. The materials process and perform similarly to their virgin counterparts yet offer sustainability benefits such as reduced dependency on virgin petroleum-based plastic—ideal for OEMs looking to reach aggressive targets around the use of sustainable material content in vehicles. Sarlink®
RX 3100B TPVs are pre-colored black and can still be recycled in process or at the end of the product’s life cycle.
The use of PIR content versus Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content derived from household waste provides for a more controlled and consistent raw material stream that can be used in extrusion-grade TPVs without issue. Teknor Apex treats recycled feedstocks like prime raw materials, and they are subject to the same quality assurance testing and must meet relevant specifications for use.
“At Teknor Apex, we recognize our responsibility as part of the value chain, to manufacture our products as sustainably as possible, while continuing to deliver more sustainable material solutions to the market. We collaborate closely with major brands to understand their sustainability goals and deliver relevant solutions,
” said Scott Nakon, Global Automotive Market manager. “Our ongoing projects include new sustainable raw materials streams such as recycled and bio-based content, as well as carbon negative additives. Also, we plan to introduce new thermoplastic elastomers with up to 65% post-consumer recycled content later this year, as well as expand the Recyclon® portfolio of recycled polyamide solutions.
”
Teknor Apex's Sarlink® Product Range
Source: Teknor Apex