OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • The MCG Group’s Compostable Polymer Acquires Marine Biodegradability Certification
Product News

The MCG Group’s Compostable Polymer Acquires Marine Biodegradability Certification

Published on 2023-12-14. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

The MCG Group’s Compostable Polymer Acquires Marine Biodegradability Certification The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) is pleased to announce that its plant-derived compostable polymer BioPBS™ acquired certification in November 2023 as a marine biodegradable biomass plastic under the marine biodegradable plastic identification and labelling system established by the Japan BioPlastics Association (JBPA).

Decomposed into Water and CO2 by Microorganisms Found in Nature


JBPA’s marine biodegradable plastic identification and labelling system was implemented in July 2023 and adopts the positive list system in which plastic products are certified and registered upon confirming the product’s marine biodegradability and safety. A product is certified as a marine biodegradable biomass plastic if it includes 25% or more biomass plastic. The MCG Group’s BioPBS™ FD92* grade acquired the marine biodegradable biomass plastic certification.

BioPBS™ is a plant-derived compostable polymer developed by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, which owns the basic patent, and manufactured by PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited, which is a fifty-fifty joint venture of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited in Thailand. The polymer is decomposed into water and carbon dioxide by microorganisms found in nature. In addition, compared to other compostable polymers, it shows excellent performance such as low-temperature heat sealability and flexibility, and therefore is increasingly being used in food packaging, cutlery, fishing equipment, etc.

The MCG Group will take this opportunity of having gained certification to further expand the usage of BioPBS™, and will continue to not only provide high value-added and performance products but will also contribute toward the realization of a sustainable society.

*FD92 is the grade number of polybutylene succinate adipate (PBSA)

Source: The MCG Group
Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top