The MCG Group’s Compostable Polymer Acquires Marine Biodegradability Certification

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) is pleased to announce that its plant-derived compostable polymer BioPBS™ acquired certification in November 2023 as a marine biodegradable biomass plastic under the marine biodegradable plastic identification and labelling system established by the Japan BioPlastics Association (JBPA).
Decomposed into Water and CO2 by Microorganisms Found in Nature
JBPA’s marine biodegradable plastic identification and labelling system was implemented in July 2023 and adopts the positive list system in which plastic products are certified and registered upon confirming the product’s marine biodegradability and safety. A product is certified as a marine biodegradable biomass plastic if it includes 25% or more biomass plastic. The MCG Group’s BioPBS™ FD92* grade acquired the marine biodegradable biomass plastic certification.
BioPBS™ is a plant-derived compostable polymer developed by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, which owns the basic patent, and manufactured by PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited, which is a fifty-fifty joint venture of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited in Thailand. The polymer is decomposed into water and carbon dioxide by microorganisms found in nature. In addition, compared to other compostable polymers, it shows excellent performance such as low-temperature heat sealability and flexibility, and therefore is increasingly being used in food packaging, cutlery, fishing equipment, etc.
The MCG Group will take this opportunity of having gained certification to further expand the usage of BioPBS™, and will continue to not only provide high value-added and performance products but will also contribute toward the realization of a sustainable society.
*FD92 is the grade number of polybutylene succinate adipate (PBSA)
Source: The MCG Group