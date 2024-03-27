The MCG Group's PVOH Grade Certified as Recyclable for PE-based Multilayer Packaging

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group's (the MCG Group) BVE8049P, a key grade of Nichigo G-Polymer™, has been certified as a recyclable material by Institute cyclos-HTP GmbH (cyclos-HTP). cyclos-HTP is an institution that evaluates and optimizes packaging with regard to its recyclability.
Contributes to Recycling as well as the Reduction of Food Loss
Nichigo G-Polymer™ is a biodegradable vinyl alcohol-based resin. It has excellent water solubility, gas barrier properties and melt formability. It is used as a barrier material that can be dissolved in water and coated onto films. These properties are well utilized in barrier packaging materials for dry foods and biodegradable barrier packaging materials in combination with biodegradable resins, such as bio-polyesters, etc.
The demand for packaging materials is growing, especially in Europe, because they help to reduce food loss by prolonging the flavor and quality of foods. At the same time, the EU Commission has set a target that all packaging on the EU market should be economically recyclable by 2030. Consequently, there is a rising need for barrier materials that do not affect the circular use of resins such as polyethylene, which is widely used as a packaging material.
The evaluation of cyclos-HTP showed that polyethylene-based multilayer packaging materials can be recycled if the content of Nichigo G-Polymer™ BVE8049P is 5wt% or less. In the general view, PVOH was also classified as an unsuitable material for recycling in multilayer polyethylene packaging materials.
The certification demonstrates that Nichigo G-Polymer™, also known as BVOH, is a barrier material with excellent recyclability properties, unlike conventional PVOH. The certification confirms that it is a material that contributes to the reduction of food loss and recycling and hence contributes to promotes resource savings over the whole life cycle of a packaging.
To meet rising demand, the MCG Group plans to commission a new plant for PVOH specialties such brands as Nichigo G-Polymer™ (BVOH) at its Okayama Plant (Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture) in October 2024 and increase production capacity to around twice the current level. Through the development of Nichigo G-Polymer™, the MCG Group will continue supplying high value-added functional products and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.
Source: The MCG Group