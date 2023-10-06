TOPAS Advanced Polymers and Polyplastics to Exhibit Latest Portfolio at Fakuma

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
Polyplastics and its subsidiary TOPAS Advanced Polymers will exhibit a range of plastics technologies and materials at the Fakuma trade fair to be held 17-21 October 2023 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
Featured medical plastics will include TOPAS® COC and DURACON® PM Series Medical POM. These products are engineered for medical devices, drug delivery, and diagnostic uses.
Offerings for Medical Industry
Over the past few years, Polyplastics has expanded its product and service offerings globally by introducing DURACON®
POM PM Series for the medical industry, PLASTRON® LFT
, DURAST™ fine powder grades, and SARPEK®
PEK. Additionally, LAPEROS® LCP
is now commercially available in Europe and worldwide. As a technical service-oriented company, Polyplastics has opened its Technical Solutions Center in Raunheim, Germany, which is now fully operational.
During Fakuma, we will present our latest product portfolio and show how it meets requirements of the medical, automotive, and electronics industries, as well as expectations for environmental sustainability.
The company will exhibit enhanced biodegradability cellulose acetate resin from Daicel Corporation, known as CAFBLO®
. The display will also include NematX’s “Nematic 3D printing” combined with Polyplastics’ LAPEROS®
LCP polymer technology.
Source: TOPAS Advanced Polymers