  • Toray Group to Demonstrate Applications of Its Composite Materials at SAMPE 2023
Toray Group to Demonstrate Applications of Its Composite Materials at SAMPE 2023

Published on 2023-04-07. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive     Thermoplastic Composites    Medical   

Toray to Showcase Applications of Its Composite Materials at SAMPEThe Toray Group announces that it is exhibiting at SAMPE 2023 on April 18 and 19 at the Seattle Convention Center Summit in Seattle, Washington.

Toray will showcase applications of its TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and thermoset prepreg materials, Cetex®, and CFRT® thermoplastic composite materials used in the aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and recreation, and industrial markets.

Lightweight Materials with Improved Strength


The annual event provides a forum for industry partners to learn about new and innovative materials in the composites industry. The company invites show attendees to booth J7 to consult with technology experts on the ideal solution for their composite material challenges, such as those contributing to weight reduction; decreased fuel consumption; and improved strength, safety, and comfort in various industries.

Booth samples to be displayed include a main rotor blade made with TORAYCA™ T1100/2510 unidirectional and plain weave prepreg to increase strength and minimize corrosion, a stow bin latch cover tailored with Toray Cetex® TC1000 for lightweighting and wear resistance, and a medical knee brace component made of CFRT® TL-6000, the strongest, stiffest composite sheet material offered in the orthopedic field.

In addition to the exhibit, DeWayne Howell from Toray Advanced Composites will co-present with Matt Giaraffa, CTO and chief engineer of Revved Industries, on the technical session Mountain Bike Frame Innovations Using Thermoplastic Composites on Wednesday, April 19th.

Source: Toray
