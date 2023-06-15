OK
Product News

TotalEnergies Launches HDPE Resin for Tethered Cap Applications

Published on 2023-06-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

TotalEnergies Launches HDPE Resin for Tethered Cap Applications TotalEnergies announces the commercial launch of a new high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin for tethered cap applications, allowing to reduce material usage, enhance recovery and improve recycling.

In Line with European Directive (EU) 2019/904


The new HDPE 20HD07 resin has enhanced mechanical and organoleptic properties, enabling identical technical cap performances with less material than market reference, thus reducing the carbon footprint of end applications, such as beverage or cosmetic bottles. Furthermore, it has been designed for monomaterial PE packaging solutions to facilitate sorting and recycling, and hence contributes to the circular economy.

Suitable for food-contact applications, this new product complies with all the caps and closures market requirements. It is fully in line with the European Directive (EU) 2019/904 on the reduction of the impact of plastic products on the environment.

TotalEnergies is attending the AMI Plastic Closure Innovations conference in Barcelona, Spain, on June 14-15, 2023, and its experts will be available to answer questions regarding this development.

"TotalEnergies is fully committed to improving the environmental impact of its products. Applying eco-design principles in our development process allows us to push downgauging possibilities further, while maintaining high performance and enhancing recyclability, in line with our ambition to produce 30% circular polymers by 2030" said Olivier Greiner, vice president, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies' HDPE Product Range




Source: TotalEnergies
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


