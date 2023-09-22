Trinseo’s Bio-attributed PS Used by Arçelik for Fridge Liners and Drawers

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Appliances
Arçelik, one of the leading global manufacturers of home appliances, part of Koç Group, introduced its new bio-fridge product line at IFA Berlin 2023. Arçelik’s Bio-fridge uses Trinseo’s bio-Polystyrene (PS) in its liner and drawer parts.
Produced Using ISCC PLUS Mass Balance Principles
Procuring all bio-PS from Trinseo, Arçelik is one of the first manufacturers to use bio-attributed PS in making premium fridges. The materials for the fridge liner and fridge drawers are Trinseo’s BIO PS grades. Trinseo’s bio-attributed PS helps support Arçelik’s research and development focus on developing high-performance and eco-friendly recycled plastic formulations to replace their virgin counterparts without sacrificing the durability of their products.
Trinseo’s BIO PS is produced using ISCC PLUS Mass Balance principles to certify bio-attributed content, which in turn works to help maximize carbon footprint reduction. Trinseo’s BIO PS also works as a drop-in replacement for fossil-based equivalents, with the same performance as virgin materials.
“The challenge with all sustainable materials is securing feedstock. Trinseo is advantaged in this regard, since not only do we own a recycling operation enabling us to have access to the expertise and know-how of a network of plastics waste streams, but we’ve been a pioneer in different recycling technologies, having developed the broadest sustainably advantaged PS portfolio using dissolution, bio, chemical and mechanical recycling methods. Trinseo is proud to collaborate with Arçelik, in helping make the unique Bio-fridge using bioplastics,
” said Alain Minelli, Product director Polystyrene EMEA.
Related Read: A Sustainable Pathway: Embracing the Mass Balance Approach in the Plastics Industry
Bio-GPPS and HIPS for upto 84% PCF Reduction
Trinseo has been offering STYRON™ BIO85 HIPS and STYRON™ BIO95 GPPS with styrene monomer replacement since 2021. Both result in a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reduction, with the decrease being 71% and 84% respectively compared to benchmarking fossil-based materials.
Both GPPS and HIPS in their fossil-based and bio-attributed formulations are versatile materials that can be used in a variety of applications ranging from home appliances to medical applications to food packaging and building insulation.
Explore Trinseo's Polystyrene (PS) Range
Source: Trinseo