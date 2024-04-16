OK
Trinseo Introduces New Flame-retardant PC Resins Manufactured without PFAS Additives

Published on 2024-04-16.

TAGS:  Electrical & Electronics    Sustainability and Bioplastics     High Heat Materials   

Trinseo Introduces New Flame-retardant Resins Manufactured without PFAS Additives Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, announces its new offering of flame-retardant EMERGEPC 8600PV and 8600PR resins, as well as EMERGEPC/ABS 7360E65 resins, manufactured without the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or halogenated additives.

Suitable for Electronic and Electrical Products


Many PFAS chemicals are commonly used for their important flame-retardant properties, as well as their resistance to heat, oil, stain, grease, and water. These new products maintain those critical performance attributes while addressing the growing demand and regulatory pressures to reduce the use of PFASs, especially in the consumer electronics and electrical industries.

These products will first be launched in the Asia-Pacific market. These ae suitable for applications in a variety of fields such as IT equipment, electronic and electrical products, battery chargers, and voltage stabilizers.

Sustainable products are at the core of everything we do at Trinseo. By leveraging our extensive knowledge and technical expertise with PCR products, along with our deep insights into the consumer electronics and electrical industries, we are accelerating the development of products without the use of PFAS or halogenated additives. This is done in response to the market's required shift towards sustainably advantaged solutions,” said Han Hendriks, Trinseo’s senior vice president, chief technology officer.

Both EMERGE8600PR and EMERGE7360E65 use post-consumer recycled (PCR) substrates, while maintaining performance similar to that of virgin materials. There is no intentionally added PFAS in the manufacturing process at Trinseo, and the recycled content facilitates waste reduction, carbon footprint reduction, and recycling in the consumer electronics industry.

Important Features:


Features of EMERGEPC 8600PV and 8600PR flame-retardant products:

  • Halogenated additives are not used in the manufacturing process at Trinseo
  • UL94 V0 rated (1.5 mm) for all colors
  • High-temperature resistance
  • Aesthetics: Glossy/Matte finishes
  • Recycled content for EMERGE™ 8600PR
  • Excellent dimensional stability
  • Superior impact resistance
  • Wide processing window
  • UV resistance

Features of EMERGEPC/ABS 7360E65 flame-retardant products:

  • Halogenated additives are not used in the manufacturing process at Trinseo
  • UL94 V2 rated (0.5 mm) for all colors
  • High flow
  • Ideal for thin-wall applications
  • Outstanding thermal stability
  • 65% recycled content
  • Dimensional stability
  • Wide processing window
  • UV resistance

Visit Trinseo at CHINAPLAS 2024: Booth F52, Hall 6.2, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Check Out Trinseo's EMERGE™ Portfolio of PC-based Grades




Source: Trinseo
