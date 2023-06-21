Trinseo Showcases Its Sustainable Mobility Solutions Portfolio at VDI PIAE 2023

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Automotive
Trinseo, a specialty materials solutions provider, is set to showcase its sustainable portfolio at the 2023 Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE) tradeshow in Mannheim, Germany.
The event which runs from June 21 to 22 is the largest of its kind, focusing on automotive plastics – a crucial sector in the mobility industry. Trinseo will highlight its recycled-content-containing ALTUGLAS™ R-Life V825T Acrylic Resin and its MAGNUM™ BIO ABS Resin with 95 percent bio-attributed content.
Minimum of 50% Recyclate for Chemical Recycling
ALTUGLAS™ R-Life V825T is a family of sustainably advantaged injection molding grade acrylics with broad applicability in the automotive industry and beyond, available in clear, red, and black. The resins are available with either chemically or mechanically recycled feedstock and offer outstanding optical properties, UV stability, scratch resistance and colorability in line with their all-prime equivalents. ALTUGLAS™ R-Life V825T is offered with a minimum of 35% recyclate for mechanical recycling, and a minimum of 50% recyclate for chemical recycling.
Trinseo is also introducing its MAGNUM™ ABS Resins with 95 percent bio-attributed content. This solution was made available in late 2022 and is offered in addition to Trinseo’s existing ABS bio formulations made with both 60 and 80 percent bio-attributed content.
MAGNUM™ BIO ABS is produced by mixing bio-attributed feedstock with fossil-based polymers during polymerization according to ISCC+ mass balance principles. The material is structurally and functionally the same as its fossil-based counterpart and can be used with existing tooling and equipment, requiring no material requalification.
“As the needs of our mobility partners evolve, so does our portfolio,
” said Frank Schumann, Global Segment director, Mobility. “As part of our commitment to sustainability, Trinseo has introduced enhanced flagship grades for automotive – PULSE™ GX ECO PC/ABS Engineering Resins, MAGNUM™ ABS BIO Resins, MEGOL™ ECO and BIO TPS Compounds — and now ALTUGLAS™ R-Life V825T Acrylic Resins. This emphasizes Trinseo’s commitment not only to our corporate sustainability goals, but also to helping our partners achieve theirs. We are not stopping here, as sustainability continues to be a worldwide priority.
”
Trinseo's Complete Product Range for Automotive
Source: Trinseo